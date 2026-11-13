FBI Seizes $1.2 Billion in Crypto From the Binance Heist

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Washington, November 12 – The FBI has moved to secure more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency taken from Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, in a theft reported only weeks earlier. ([1])The announcement gives the case an unexpected turn, since the breach ranks among the largest digital asset thefts on record. Officials have not said that the full amount has been returned to its owners, and the process of deciding who can claim the funds is still ahead.

A breach measured in billions

The stolen amount is far larger than the seized figure. The FBI has attributed the theft of about $6.3 billion from Binance to TraderTraitor, a North Korean hacking group, and the case is regarded as the biggest crypto heist in history. ([2])Binance has said it completed its accounting of the affected assets and published a new proof of reserves snapshot, which lets users check that their holdings are backed on a one-to-one basis.

The breach occurred on or about October 29, according to reporting that cites the FBI’s account of events. Investigators say the operation was carried out by North Korean military personnel, a claim that Pyongyang has rejected. North Korea has denied involvement and criticized the FBI investigation as a provocation.

What the seizure actually covers

The Justice Department said it has received court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the stolen funds. Taken together, the figures show how the response has progressed so far:

Estimated amount stolen from Binance: about $6.3 billion

Combined amount frozen by U.S. authorities and private-sector partners: more than $2.7 billion

Amount the Justice Department has obtained authority to seize or restrain: more than $1.2 billion

Those numbers do not mean the rest has disappeared. The FBI has said that the seizure does not establish that all of the roughly $6.3 billion has been recovered. Reporting on the announcement also notes that recovering the assets could involve a separate legal process to determine who holds a valid claim. Typically, the government files a forfeiture claim with a judge, who then decides ownership of the recovered funds.

A separate scheme and a sharp warning

On the same day, the FBI linked North Korea to a different operation it calls FaceStealer. Officials say that scheme resulted in the theft of $400 million in cryptocurrency over the last 18 months, using a mix of hijacked messaging apps and deepfake videos. ([2])The FBI has said it did not connect FaceStealer to the Binance theft.

Officials used the announcement to make a broader point about cybercrime. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a Justice Department statement that cryptocurrency has become fertile ground for North Korea to defraud victims and finance its activities. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro added that the regime may see itself as sophisticated, but that authorities had met the challenge head on.

Key point: The $1.2 billion figure reflects assets the government has secured or restrained, not a finished return of stolen funds. Legal claims and forfeiture proceedings will determine how much eventually reaches victims.

For now, the seizure marks a meaningful step in one of the largest thefts the industry has faced. Whether it becomes a full recovery will depend on the courts and on how much of the remaining $6.3 billion investigators can trace.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.