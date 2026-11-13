Smartphone screen displaying Microsoft app icons, including Outlook, Teams, Word, Excel, and OneDrive, illustrating a Microsoft service outage – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Office workers in several time zones began their day to find inboxes and meeting tools unresponsive, and the disruption did not stay in one region. The Microsoft outage affecting Outlook, Teams and the Copilot assistant reached companies, schools and public agencies as the working day moved east. It was still unresolved when Friday’s business hours began. ([1])

A problem that started Thursday and spread overnight

The issue began late on Thursday afternoon and has seen users unable to access many of its most popular services, with thousands worldwide reporting they are unable to send and receive emails through Outlook. Within a short time, the scale grew quickly. Outage reports reached 74 countries and territories in about an hour, according to tracking site Downdetector.

Complaints about Outlook were especially heavy at the start. More than 130,000 users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook earlier on Thursday, although new reports have since fallen from that peak. The problem moved with the clock. Reports surged in India and New Zealand once their workdays began, a pattern that showed how quickly a single cloud platform can affect users across the globe.

Microsoft’s efforts to restore service ran into trouble overnight. After initially seeing positive results, Microsoft said overnight that traffic rerouting and strategic blocking were producing only partial, not “sustained,” recovery.

Companies scramble to keep work moving

For many organizations, email and Teams are the primary channels for clients, colleagues and suppliers, so the outage quickly became an operational problem. Several affected businesses and institutions reported the following:

U.S.-based industrial technology company Workhorse Group Inc. delayed a conference call on its quarterly earnings because of the outage.

A Hong Kong businessperson who runs an aluminum firm said the company’s Outlook accounts could not receive updates from U.S. customers, and he warned that a longer disruption could affect the production timeline.

Bankers at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong told CNN they were locked out of email and Teams all day.

Air India said its flight operations were unaffected, but it temporarily rerouted its email services so customer queries would continue to reach the airline.

OpenAI and Anthropic each reported problems connecting with Microsoft 365 tools, highlighting how outages ripple into other companies’ software.

Public agencies and courts feel the strain

The outage did not stop at the corporate sector. Government offices, courts and schools in several countries found themselves relying on fallback methods. Singapore’s Government Technology Agency said government emails were down and that the agency is working with Microsoft to resolve the issue. The Philippines’ Supreme Court said in a statement on social media that the ongoing Microsoft 365 service outage has affected some of its operations, including email responses.

Japan faced a particularly visible disruption. Japan’s National Disaster Management Agency said in a post on social media that the widespread Microsoft 365 outage left it unable to send or receive email. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said the outage impacted the government’s IT infrastructure and that authorities were “keeping a close eye on the developments.” Japanese authorities had taken steps including securing alternative communication tools such as telephones, the government said.

In Australia, the effects were felt at the start of the Friday workday. Schools, courts and government services began the morning with Microsoft Outlook and other apps out of service. Australia’s spy agency and federal police were among the organizations hit. Schools faced their own challenges, with some students unable to access lessons and staff experiencing issues with incoming and outgoing emails. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, Tony Burke, said Microsoft had likened the widespread outage to the CrowdStrike outage in 2024.

What Microsoft has said so far

Microsoft has been careful to address speculation about the cause. The company said it didn’t have any indication that the outage was caused by malicious activity and would treat the incident “with urgency and priority until full resolution.” Its updates have pointed to ongoing repair work rather than a finished solution. “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected,” the company wrote. Later in the day, the company described “early stabilization and capacity improvements as recovery actions continue.”

The approach has been gradual. The company said it was trying different ways to identify the cause of the problem and get its servers back online, using “a measured approach to identify and repair affected infrastructure.” For customers, that means uncertainty about when normal service will return, even as reports begin to ease. Microsoft’s own figures underline the stakes, since over 430 million people use Microsoft 365 apps, according to the company’s website.

The episode is a reminder of how much daily work now depends on a small number of shared platforms. When email, meetings and cloud-based tools fail at the same time, the effects reach payrolls, customer service, government records and classrooms in a matter of hours. Organizations will likely be watching for a full explanation from Microsoft once services are stable.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.