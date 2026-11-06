The Thanksgiving Side Dish Americans Keep Ranking the Worst

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Green Bean Casserole Is Genuinely Disliked

The Numbers Don’t Lie: Green Bean Casserole Is Genuinely Disliked (Image Credits: Pexels)

Every November, millions of Americans go through the same comfortable ritual: the crowded kitchen, the competing smells, the debate over who forgot to bring ice. The table fills up fast. Turkey anchors it, pies finish it, and somewhere in the middle, one dish keeps showing up year after year despite being deeply, consistently unpopular. That dish is green bean casserole. It has become Thanksgiving’s most reliable punching bag, the side that gets tolerated rather than celebrated, eaten because it’s there rather than because anyone truly wanted it. The story of how it got here, and why it refuses to leave, is more interesting than the dish itself.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by Savings.com, roughly four in ten Americans want to permanently ban green bean casserole from the holiday table. The survey found it to be the most disliked Thanksgiving dish overall.

A separate poll of 4,000 people by Tastes Better from Scratch confirmed the same conclusion: green bean casserole and sweet potato casserole ranked as the least-liked Thanksgiving side dishes, with green bean casserole drawing the most negative responses.

Instacart and the Harris Poll, in a joint survey of 2,000 Americans, found that roughly one in four people don’t like green bean casserole. That’s a sizable chunk of the dinner table, and the numbers have held steady across multiple surveys and years.

It Keeps Showing Up Anyway

It Keeps Showing Up Anyway (Image Credits: Unsplash)

According to the Harris Poll survey for Instacart, most of the people who dislike green bean casserole admit they still eat it out of tradition. They don’t genuinely enjoy it; they eat it because it’s expected.

According to culinary historian Laura Shapiro, the green bean casserole remains present at Thanksgiving tables primarily because of nostalgia, even as convenience-food based recipes from the 1950s and 1960s have generally fallen out of fashion.

Tradition is a powerful force, even when the food it protects is mediocre. The casserole persists not because it wins taste tests, but because removing it feels like breaking something. Families tend to default to familiar rather than better.

Where It Came From: A Corporate Recipe That Stuck

Where It Came From: A Corporate Recipe That Stuck (kevin dooley, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

Green bean casserole is an American baked dish built primarily around green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French fried onions. It was originally called “Green Bean Bake” when the recipe first appeared printed on soup cans.

The dish was cemented as a Thanksgiving legend with the help of a Campbell’s-backed media campaign, part of a broader pattern in which corporate marketing shaped modern holiday food traditions.

Campbell’s Soup estimates that roughly four in ten cans of Cream of Mushroom soup sold in the United States go into making green bean casserole. That statistic says a lot about how deeply the dish is embedded in the country’s grocery habits, even if enthusiasm for eating it has cooled considerably.

The Texture Problem

The Texture Problem (Green Bean Casserole Pie, CC BY 2.0)

When baked as part of a casserole, green beans take on a creamier, softer texture. The dish doesn’t retain the fresh snap that green beans are known for in other preparations.

Across review platforms and consumer surveys, the complaint pattern is consistent: the texture goes soft and slick, the topping loses its crunch quickly, and the overall result reads as institutional rather than homemade.

The crunchy onion topping is often cited as the dish’s saving grace, but that crunch has a short window. By the time the casserole reaches a buffet-style table and sits for twenty minutes, that saving grace is gone. What remains is a warm, creamy mush.

Cranberry Sauce Isn’t Far Behind

Cranberry Sauce Isn’t Far Behind (Image Credits: Pexels)

In the Instacart and Harris Poll survey of 2,077 adults, cranberry sauce was ranked the least favorite Thanksgiving side dish among roughly more than a quarter of respondents.

The Savings.com survey placed cranberry sauce second among the most disliked Thanksgiving dishes, with more than a third of respondents wanting it gone, followed by sweet potatoes or yams in third.

Campbell’s State of the Sides report notably found cranberry sauce absent from its list of favorite sides, an indication of how divided Americans are over the dish. Whether it’s the canned, jellied version or a homemade version matters a great deal to some people, but many surveys don’t distinguish between the two.

Sweet Potatoes and Yams Are Divisive Too

Sweet Potatoes and Yams Are Divisive Too (Image Credits: Pexels)

In the Vacationer’s 2024 Thanksgiving survey of more than 1,000 Americans, sweet potatoes or yams ranked fourth on the list of most disliked traditional holiday foods, with nearly three in ten respondents rejecting them.

According to a Crestline survey of 2,100 Americans, candied yams, sweet potato pie, and sweet potato casserole with marshmallows all ranked among the least popular Thanksgiving foods in the country.

In separate polling, roughly one in four people said they don’t like sweet potato casserole. The common theme seems to be that heavily sweetened vegetable dishes push people toward the “skip it” column, particularly those who prefer savory plates.

Generational Splits Are Real

Generational Splits Are Real (Image Credits: Unsplash)

According to the Instacart and Harris Poll survey, Generation Z showed a strong preference for mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese on Thanksgiving, while Baby Boomers listed stuffing as their most favorite side dish by a wide margin.

Ironically, Gen Z was the generation most likely to rank stuffing as their least favorite Thanksgiving side dish, demonstrating that generational differences show up clearly even at the holiday dinner table.

Polling from Tastes Better from Scratch found that most people over the age of 60 chose green bean casserole as their most disliked Thanksgiving side, while those under the age of 40 disliked it equally alongside sweet potato casserole. The dish manages to unite generations, just not in the way its creators intended.

What Americans Actually Love on the Table

What Americans Actually Love on the Table (Image Credits: Unsplash)

According to Campbell’s State of the Sides report for 2025, based on a survey of 5,000 U.S. adults, roughly six in ten Americans prefer sides over poultry at the Thanksgiving meal.

Between green bean casserole, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and sweet potatoes, Americans voted and decided. For the second year in a row, stuffing won the top spot as the number one Thanksgiving side dish.

Mac and cheese had the highest growth rate of any side dish ranked year over year, up significantly from the prior year. Campbell’s also found that mac and cheese managed to become the most popular side dish specifically among Gen Z. The classic comfort food is clearly having a moment at the holiday table.

Social Media Is Changing What Gets Cooked

Social Media Is Changing What Gets Cooked (Image Credits: Pexels)

Social media trends are influencing holiday menus, with roughly four in ten U.S. adults saying they have tried or plan to try a Thanksgiving recipe they found online.

According to the 2025 State of the Sides report, one in five Americans is now using AI to help plan Thanksgiving dinner. That’s a genuinely surprising number for a holiday so rooted in tradition and family habit.

As people browse recipes on Instagram and TikTok, the bar for what earns a spot on the table is rising. A dish built around a can of cream of mushroom soup from the 1950s competes poorly against visually appealing, chef-inspired sides. Green bean casserole’s social media presence is largely ironic.

Budget Pressures Are Trimming the Menu

Budget Pressures Are Trimming the Menu (Image Credits: Pexels)

A survey of 2,502 Americans revealed that roughly one in five plan to spend less on Thanksgiving than the previous year. When budgets tighten, the first thing to go is the dish nobody was passionate about in the first place.

The same survey found that among those cutting back, a significant share planned to prepare fewer side dishes or desserts, while others said they would choose cheaper or generic ingredients.

Green bean casserole, oddly, is cheap to make. The ingredients are basic and widely available. Yet even its low cost isn’t enough to save it when households start asking what could reasonably be dropped from the spread without anyone complaining.

Final Thoughts

Green bean casserole is a strange kind of Thanksgiving institution. It wins no polls, earns few enthusiastic defenders, and yet it appears on tables across the country every single November, often made by someone who doesn’t particularly want to eat it, served to people who tolerate it politely. That is a rare kind of staying power.

What keeps it alive isn’t flavor or nostalgia in any meaningful sense. It’s inertia. It’s the difficulty of being the person who finally says, out loud, that the casserole should go. Keeping a dialogue open about food preferences can be genuinely useful, since Thanksgiving traditions come with expectations, and changing them without notice can create an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Perhaps that’s the most honest takeaway here: the dish that keeps ranking worst at Thanksgiving isn’t surviving because people love it. It’s surviving because nobody wants to be the one to say goodbye.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.