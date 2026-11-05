LIV Golf Shutting Down: Bankruptcy Ends the Saudi-Backed League's Run

LIV Golf shutting down after debtors bail and players head for exits – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

LIV Golf, the Saudi Arabia-backed league that launched in 2022 with the aim of challenging the established order in professional golf, is closing its doors. The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and now faces a court-supervised wind-down after its debtors rejected a proposed reorganization. This outcome follows the withdrawal of major financial support and the departure of several prominent players.

Origins and Rapid Rise

The league was founded by former professional golfer Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. It offered large prize purses, team formats, and a distinctive presentation style that included music and shotgun starts. From the outset, LIV positioned itself as an alternative to the PGA Tour, attracting top talent with substantial contracts. The venture quickly became a point of contention in the sport, drawing criticism from traditional tours while securing broadcast deals on networks such as The CW and later Fox Sports.

Funding Withdrawal and Bankruptcy Filing

The Public Investment Fund announced earlier this year that it would end its support after the 2026 season, having already committed more than $5 billion to the league. This decision came amid a shift in the fund’s investment priorities. LIV filed for bankruptcy on September 8 in New Jersey, hoping to restructure around a new $300 million investment from BC Partners Credit. Debtors ultimately chose liquidation over the reorganization plan, leaving the league without a viable path forward.

Player Exits and Failed Pivot Attempts

Several high-profile golfers distanced themselves from the league as its future grew uncertain. Jon Rahm agreed to forfeit claims reportedly valued near $100 million to exit his contract and return to the European tour. Other players, including Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, and Louis Oosthuizen, also moved on, while Brooks Koepka rejoined the PGA Tour. BC Partners Credit noted in a statement that it had sought terms acceptable to all stakeholders but could not reach agreement. Additional setbacks compounded the challenges. The Asian Tour renewed ties with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in July. European tour leadership indicated that participants in any restructured LIV entity would face barriers to membership, affecting eligibility for events such as the Ryder Cup.

Executive Compensation and Next Steps

In the period leading up to the bankruptcy filing, LIV paid $15.6 million to retain seven executives, including $6.375 million to CEO Scott O’Neil. Such payments are common in restructuring efforts, though questions remain about whether they can be reviewed in the wind-down process. The league’s closure marks the end of a costly experiment that reshaped discussions around player compensation and tour structures in professional golf. The practical effects now fall on remaining staff, creditors, and the broader ecosystem of events and partnerships that depended on LIV’s operations.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.