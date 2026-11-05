Karen Bass Ousted: Nithya Raman Projected to Lead Los Angeles as Mayor

Nithya Raman ousts incumbent Karen Bass in LA mayor's race, CBS News projects – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Los Angeles – Councilmember Nithya Raman is projected to defeat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the November general election, according to CBS News. The outcome marks a notable shift in leadership for the nation’s second-largest city and arrives amid a series of Democratic gains reported across the country on Election Day. Raman, who advanced from the June primary, now stands to take office after a campaign that highlighted housing and tenant protections.

From Primary Underdog to Projected Winner

Raman entered the race in February after initially endorsing Bass for reelection. She positioned her bid as a long shot yet moved past third-place finisher Spencer Pratt to reach the general election ballot. A late-October poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times showed the two leading candidates essentially tied at 40 percent support among likely voters. Support among Pratt’s primary backers proved decisive in the final stretch. Roughly 41 percent of those voters shifted toward Bass in the weeks before the election, while a sizable share remained undecided. Raman maintained a smaller but steady portion of that group. The projection reflects both the primary results and the general election dynamics that favored the challenger.

Backgrounds and Records of the Candidates

Raman has served on the Los Angeles City Council since 2020. Earlier, she co-chaired the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Homelessness Committee and helped establish a nonprofit focused on housing advocacy. In 2025 she sponsored a measure that capped annual rent increases for older rent-stabilized units; the proposal passed the council by a wide margin. She has signaled interest in extending similar approaches to support small businesses. Bass brought extensive experience to the race, including more than two decades in public office as a state assembly member, Speaker of the California Assembly, and U.S. representative before becoming mayor. She previously worked as a nurse and physician assistant and founded the Community Coalition to address substance abuse and poverty in South Los Angeles. Bass described the contest as her final campaign for elected office. High-profile endorsements included California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris, along with late support from developer Rick Caruso.

National Democratic Momentum and Local Implications

Raman’s projected victory aligns with broader Democratic successes reported on Election Day in several states and congressional districts. Those results provided additional tailwinds for the challenger in a city where progressive priorities on housing and social services have gained traction in recent cycles. For Los Angeles residents, the transition raises questions about continuity on homelessness, rent stabilization, and economic development. Raman’s council record suggests a focus on tenant protections and neighborhood-level advocacy, while Bass emphasized coalition-building across business and community groups. City stakeholders, including the council and neighborhood organizations, will watch how the incoming administration sets priorities in the coming months. The projection leaves room for final vote tallies, yet it already signals a change in direction for city hall.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.