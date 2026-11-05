Nasdaq Drops 1,285 Points on Data Center Worries

Stocks crater as midterms spur investor exodus from tech and AI – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

Wall Street opened Thursday to a broad retreat in share prices, with technology companies tied to artificial intelligence bearing the brunt of the selling. The move followed midterm election results that handed Democrats expanded influence in Congress, raising questions about the pace of new data center projects that underpin much of the AI boom. Investors appeared to price in the possibility of slower approvals and heightened local resistance to the massive facilities required for training and running advanced models.

Market Reaction Unfolds

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1,285 points, or 5 percent, by early afternoon. The broader S&P 500 declined 287 points, or 3.7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,542 points, or 2.9 percent. Those moves marked one of the sharper single-day drops in recent sessions and reflected a quick reassessment of growth prospects in the AI supply chain. Analysts pointed to the election outcome as the immediate catalyst. Democratic gains were viewed as likely to strengthen voices already pushing back against large-scale data center construction in several states. Public opposition has grown in communities concerned about electricity demand, water use, and land development tied to the facilities.

AI-Related Stocks Hit Hardest

Individual companies exposed to AI infrastructure saw outsized losses. Nvidia shares declined 7.5 percent, making it the largest weight on the S&P 500 decline. Advanced Micro Devices dropped 14.6 percent, while CoreWeave, which provides cloud access to AI chips, fell 12.1 percent. The pattern extended beyond chipmakers. Other firms involved in data center equipment and power infrastructure also traded lower as traders weighed the risk of delayed project timelines. The selloff came after a period of strong gains for the sector, underscoring how sensitive valuations remain to regulatory and political developments.

Policy Shifts and Local Pushback

Democratic victories this week are expected to influence permitting processes at both federal and state levels. Several key races featured candidates who campaigned on tighter oversight of data center siting, citing strains on local power grids and environmental reviews. Market participants now anticipate that new leadership could slow or reshape the rapid buildout that has defined the past two years. Opposition has surfaced in multiple regions where proposed facilities would require significant new transmission lines and substations. Residents and local officials have raised questions about long-term energy costs and land use, creating uncertainty for developers who had counted on streamlined approvals.

Broader Context for Investors

The initial market move also touched other assets. Oil prices recovered some ground after an earlier drop, though uncertainty around global energy supplies remained. For equity investors, the focus stayed on how quickly any policy changes might affect capital spending plans already underway at major technology firms. Companies and their suppliers now face a period of watching legislative and regulatory signals. The speed of AI infrastructure expansion has depended in part on favorable political conditions; any shift in that environment could alter earnings trajectories for firms across the value chain.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.