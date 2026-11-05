Newsom Commutes All 548 California Death Sentences

Gavin Newsom Issues Commutations for All 548 Californians Facing Execution – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken the rare step of seeking to commute every death sentence in the state. The move covers 548 people currently facing execution and, if approved by the California Supreme Court, would cut the nationwide total of death-row inmates by nearly a third. ([1])

A Scale Without Precedent

The commutations would mark the largest single action of its kind in modern U.S. history. Newsom’s office described the list as 529 men and 19 women. Only about 440 death sentences have been commuted nationwide since 1972, according to data compiled by the Marshall Project and others. The governor’s action does not automatically change the sentences. The state’s highest court must still review each case, including those involving multiple felony convictions that make up more than half the list. Until that review is complete, the sentences remain in place.

Why the Governor Acted Now

Newsom has maintained a moratorium on executions since shortly after taking office in 2019. California later moved people off death row into the general prison population, yet the death penalty itself can only be ended by voter referendum. Prosecutors in some counties continue to seek capital sentences. In an open letter, Newsom wrote that state-sanctioned killing conflicts with California’s values and weakens the legal system. His term ends in January, and the timing has drawn attention to how outgoing governors can use clemency powers when courts have become less likely to intervene.

Who Stands to Gain or Lose

Many of the 548 individuals have lacked consistent legal representation because of a long-running funding shortage for capital appeals. Commutation would end their eligibility for certain state-funded lawyers, a concern some death-row prisoners have raised in other states when offered clemency. Victims’ advocates and law-enforcement groups have already voiced strong opposition. They argue the decision removes accountability for the most serious crimes. At the same time, the change would shift those individuals to life without parole, a sentence that still carries permanent incarceration but removes the possibility of execution.

What Comes Next

The California Supreme Court’s review will determine how many commutations ultimately take effect. Incoming Gov. Xavier Becerra has indicated he will continue the moratorium, yet the underlying statute remains on the books. Prosecutors in counties that have long favored capital punishment are expected to keep seeking death sentences. The episode highlights the limits of executive clemency when the death penalty itself is not repealed. For the people whose sentences are at stake, the coming months will decide whether their cases move from one form of permanent punishment to another.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.