McDonald's CEO Tests New Affordable Bundles at Select U.S. Sites

McDonald's plans to cook up new affordable menu bundles – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

McDonald’s is moving to address weak U.S. sales by testing lower-priced menu options at nearly 2,000 locations. CEO Christopher Kempczinski outlined the effort during an earnings call with analysts on November 4. The company aims to roll out the changes nationally in 2027 after the current pilot concludes.

Pilot Program Details

The fast-food chain started an eight-week test of new affordable items and mix-and-match bundles at 1,900 U.S. restaurants. Kempczinski described the effort as a direct response to customer demand for stronger entry-level value. The tests focus on pairings that could appeal to price-sensitive diners without requiring a full menu overhaul. Results from the pilot will shape which options move forward.

Sales Pressure Behind the Shift

Comparable sales in the United States grew just 0.2 percent in the third quarter, down sharply from 2.4 percent a year earlier. Foot traffic fell 4.6 percent over the same period, according to analytics from Placer.ai. Kempczinski noted that the company fell short on value offerings during the second quarter and is now working to correct that gap through targeted testing. Low-income customers, in particular, have shown they expect more accessible pricing.

Timeline for National Rollout

The company plans to introduce the new lower-priced items across the United States next year. A broader national launch of the tested bundles is targeted for 2027. This phased approach allows McDonald’s to refine offerings based on real customer response before wider distribution. Executives have tied the schedule to ongoing efforts to regain momentum with budget-conscious buyers.

Customer and Economic Backdrop

The announcement follows a period of persistent inflation that has strained household budgets, especially for lower-income groups. Kempczinski told investors the chain must deliver better value to meet expectations in that segment. The move comes amid broader discussions about affordability that surfaced during recent midterm campaigns. McDonald’s is positioning the tests as a practical step to rebuild traffic and sales in a challenging environment. The tests represent a measured attempt to balance pricing pressure with profitability. Success will depend on how well the new pairings resonate once they reach more locations.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.