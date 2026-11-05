Trump States 'Every Intention' to Retain Hegseth as Massie Prepares Impeachment Resolution

Trump says he has ‘every intention’ to keep Hegseth – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

President Donald Trump made clear on Thursday that he plans to keep Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in place despite growing pressure from within his own party. ([1])The comments came as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie readied plans to reintroduce an impeachment resolution against the Pentagon chief. The exchange highlights tensions over leadership at the Defense Department at a time when Democrats are set to gain a congressional majority in January.

Trump’s Direct Endorsement

Trump addressed the matter during public remarks, saying he has received calls from people unhappy with Hegseth yet sees no reason to act. “I have every intention to keep him,” the president stated. He added that he does not understand the complaints directed at the defense secretary. The remarks followed speculation that Hegseth might consider running for the Tennessee Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Trump also noted that confirming any replacement would be simpler before the new Congress convenes. Democrats have indicated they intend to use their majority to investigate Hegseth once they assume control. The timing adds practical weight to the president’s decision to stand by his appointee for now.

Massie’s Planned Resolution

Massie told ABC News he expects to introduce the measure on Monday or Tuesday. He believes enough Republican support exists for it to advance. The Kentucky congressman previously offered a detailed 34-page resolution in September that outlined eight articles of impeachment. He read the full text on the House floor over more than an hour, arguing that Hegseth had acted contrary to his trust as secretary and in a manner incompatible with his duties. Massie lost his primary earlier this year after Trump endorsed a challenger. The earlier effort stalled when Speaker Mike Johnson canceled remaining floor votes before the midterm recess. Massie contends Hegseth remains a threat to civilians, the laws of war, and the Constitution if allowed to stay in office.

Trump’s Response to the Lawmaker

When asked about the resolution, Trump did not hold back on Massie. He described the congressman as “very destructive and is a very bad guy.” The president has shown little interest in negotiating with the effort, focusing instead on his own priorities for the Defense Department. The clash underscores divisions among Republicans even as the party deals with midterm setbacks linked in part to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Broader Political Context

Trump also signaled openness to working with some Democrats. He said he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to visit the White House at some point, though no meetings have been scheduled yet. The president mentioned conversations with other unnamed Democrats and expressed hope that cooperation could benefit the country after a divisive period. Stakeholders across the Pentagon, Congress, and the incoming majority now watch how the situation develops. Hegseth’s continued service depends on Trump’s sustained backing, while Massie’s resolution tests whether fellow Republicans will break ranks. The coming days will clarify whether the impeachment push gains traction or fades before the January transition.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.