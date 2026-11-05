Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

London – A jury at Southwark Crown Court convicted actor and comedian Russell Brand of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5, 2026, after a trial that examined allegations spanning a decade. The verdict followed more than eight hours of deliberation by eight men and four women. Brand, 51, now faces a significant prison term, with the judge remanding him into custody immediately after the decision. The case drew widespread attention because of Brand’s public profile and the serious nature of the charges.

Convictions and Acquittals

Brand was initially charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault. The jury found him guilty of one rape count involving an incident at his home in Hampstead in 2009. It also convicted him of three sexual assaults: one in which he grabbed a woman’s breasts at a party in London’s Soho neighborhood in the summer of 2004, and two others that occurred at the Choice FM radio station in 2004 or 2005. He was acquitted of the remaining two rape counts and the attempted indecent assault charge. The allegations originated from six women and covered events between 1999 and 2009.

Key Moments in the Trial

Prosecutors described Brand as a ruthless and manipulative sexual predator who exploited his status. Brand testified in his own defense, acknowledging a promiscuous period in his youth while insisting that consent had always been non-negotiable for him. He stated that the case had consumed his life and affected his family. Defense arguments highlighted delays in reporting the incidents, some of which surfaced publicly after a 2023 documentary. Brand suggested the complaints formed part of a coordinated effort tied to his later work as a wellness influencer and political commentator. The women involved said they came forward after being approached by journalists and cited his rising online prominence as one factor in their decisions.

Courtroom Response and Police Statement

Judge Joel Bennathan addressed Brand directly after the verdict, noting the convictions including rape and stating that a significant custodial term was inevitable. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police emphasized the courage of the complainants and said the outcome showed that no one is above the law regardless of fame or influence. Brand’s father, Ron Brand, described the result as unexpected and devastating.

What Matters Now

The conviction marks a clear judicial finding on specific incidents while leaving other charges unresolved. Sentencing will determine the immediate practical consequences for Brand and the broader message the case sends about accountability in entertainment and media circles.

The trial underscored how allegations from years earlier can still lead to courtroom scrutiny when evidence and testimony meet the legal threshold. Observers will watch the sentencing phase for further clarity on the court’s view of the offenses.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.