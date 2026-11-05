Appeals Court Keeps 'The Pitt' Lawsuit Alive

Klage um „The Pitt“: Gericht sieht Parallelen zu „ER“ – Image for illustrative purposes only (Image credits: nvmwebsites-budwg5g9avh3epea.z03.azurefd.net)

A California appeals court has ruled that enough parallels exist between the medical drama “The Pitt” and the classic series “ER” for a lawsuit to move forward. The decision, handed down this week, revives claims brought by the estate of Michael Crichton, the late author and creator of “ER.” Sherri Crichton, his widow, has long argued that the newer show draws too heavily from the earlier one without proper authorization. ([1])

Origins of the Dispute

The conflict traces back to a 1994 agreement tied to the sale of the “ER” pilot script. That contract included provisions limiting derivative works without Crichton’s consent. After his death in 2008, those rights passed to his estate, managed by Sherri Crichton through Roadrunner JMTC LLC.

Developers behind “The Pitt” had explored a reboot of “ER” in recent years. Negotiations with the estate reportedly stalled, after which the project shifted to a new setting in Pittsburgh and a fresh title. The suit, filed in August 2024, alleges breach of contract and related claims against Warner Bros. Television.

What the Court Found

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal reviewed pilot scripts from both series. Judges identified clear overlaps in setting, pacing, medical terminology, injury depictions, and character dynamics, including a young doctor new to the emergency room.

The ruling emphasized that these details were sufficient to support a prima facie case at this stage. Warner Bros. had sought dismissal through an anti-SLAPP motion, arguing the similarities were generic to the medical-drama genre. The court rejected that argument for the studio itself.

Claims against individual creators, including Noah Wyle, John Wells, and R. Scott Gemmill, were dismissed. The panel found no evidence those defendants knew they might be violating the estate’s contractual rights.

Next Steps in the Case

The lawsuit now proceeds toward a jury trial in Los Angeles Superior Court unless the parties reach a settlement. Discovery is expected to continue, potentially shedding more light on the development process behind “The Pitt.”

“The Pitt,” which premiered on Max and stars Wyle as Dr. Robby, has earned strong reviews and Emmy attention for its intense portrayal of frontline medical work. The legal outcome could influence how studios approach projects connected to established franchises in the future.

Broader Implications

At its core, the case tests the boundaries of creative borrowing in television. Medical dramas have long shared certain conventions, yet the court determined that the specific combination of elements here warranted further examination.

Both sides have maintained their positions publicly. Warner Bros. has described “The Pitt” as an original work, while the estate views the project as an unauthorized continuation of Crichton’s vision. The coming months will determine whether those positions lead to resolution or a full trial.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.