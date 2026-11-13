Don’t get me. I love seeing unhinged women in cinema as well as on television. Yellowjackets’ Shauna Shipman? Sign me up. Harley Quinn? Absolutely. Victorian Psycho directed by Zachary Wigon and written by Virginia Feito also attempts to give us that “female unhingness” bestowing upon as one Winifred Notty (ha!) portrayed by Maika Monroe. And while Monroe does a phenomenal job as she usually does, and so does the supporting ensemble, the story could use some more depth and development.

Victorian Psycho follows Winifred on her way to the new job at the Ensor Manor as a governess for two children, Drusilla and Andrew (portrayed by Wednesday’sEvie Templeton and Hamnet’s Jacobi Jupe) of a wealthy married couple: Mrs. Pounds (Ruth Wilson) and Mr. Pounds (Jason Isaacs). As told mostly from the perspective of Monroe’s character, the unfurled story (and its lead) often breaks the fourth wall which is a great component alongside crafty acting.

Victorian Psycho: Maika Monroe’s Killer Turn Outshines a Thin Story

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When it comes to the cast ensemble, the lead is to be admired. As Winifred, Monroe is absolutely phenomenal. Her character is a callous, calculated woman who thrives on scaring children and telling them wild stories, then gaslighting them about what she’s said. Winifred also likes taking people out for minor inconveniences. Not merely ignore them, no. Taking them out, which is why we slowly find out Winifred is a complete psychopath and that dark part of Winifred’s character she herself calls “Fred”. Through the film, it manifests almost like a split personality. As we see Winifred “get her way through” the house in a gory, macabre way, we’re also told the reasons why she’s there.

There are plenty of gory scenes which I would enjoy more if, again, the story wasn’t flat in some parts. I would love to hear more in depth about the “Fred” side of Winifred’s personality. Even her brief retrospective scenes and the precise reason why she ends up in the house she ends up, working for the family she works for, isn’t such a plot twist it could have been had the story been perhaps more layered. The film also falls flatter and may feel more ordinary among the more recent prevalence of media taking on the topic of female rage and that “unhingeness”.

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That said, there is also a lot of good elements, the main lead included. Alongside Monroe who continues dazzling the audience as we explore the reasons Winifred is at the Pounds’ household, there is Thomasin McKenzie. Portraying the help Miss Lamb, McKenzie is a great addition among another outstanding supporting cast. Often giggly and almost child-like, she’s friendly to Winifred despite her “outsider” nature. I almost wanted to see even more of their dynamics although there is plenty to see. Templeton and Jupe, too, do amazing, as do Isaacs and Wilson. You can’t ever go wrong with such talented ensemble.

Direction and costumes of Victorian Psycho are eye-catching through and through as Winifred’s mania intensifies. We see beautiful gowns, great camera angles that match Monroe’s movements and we get some solid gore. Sans the writing that could be a bit tighter and deeper in terms of the story’s layers than what we got, Victorian Psycho is worth checking out at least once for that Monroe performance.

Grade: B-

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Victorian Psycho

When eccentric young governess Winifred Notty arrives at a remote Gothic manor, a string of unsettling events leads the household to suspect she isn't who she claims to be—but the truth may be far more dangerous than they imagine.

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Director: Zachary Wigon

Cast: Maika Monroe , Thomasin McKenzie , Jason Isaacs