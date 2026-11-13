Every generation gets its own Scrooge, and 2026’s arrives wrapped in fog, candle smoke and a few well-earned jump scares. Ebenezer, director Ti West’s take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, is a spooky, fun holiday movie that remembers something the cozier adaptations tend to forget: this has always been a ghost story first.

West, the filmmaker behind X, Pearl and MaXXXine, would not be anyone’s first guess to direct a Christmas classic. That turns out to be the movie’s secret weapon. He treats the hauntings as real hauntings, so when the spirits come calling, you feel the chill right along with Scrooge.

Johnny Depp Was Born to Say “Humbug”

Paramount Pictures

Depp is a perfect fit for Scrooge. Anyone expecting the wigs-and-whimsy Depp of his Tim Burton days is in for a surprise, because he plays the old miser completely straight. His Scrooge is brittle, bitter and quietly wounded, a man who has spent decades bolting every door to his own heart. There is no winking and no bag of tics, only a performance that trusts the material.

That restraint pays off in the final stretch. When the long night finally breaks, Depp shows a tenderness and depth of feeling that sneaks up on you. The redemption lands because we have watched what it cost him to get there. It is some of his best work in years, and a reminder of why he became a movie star in the first place.

Ghosts With Real Bite

Paramount Pictures

West’s horror sensibilities are all over the three visitations. Andrea Riseborough’s Ghost of Christmas Past is no gentle, glowing guide. She is a gaunt, blank-eyed apparition who unsettles from her first frame, and when Scrooge tries to flee, he is chased by frantic ghouls in a sequence that would be right at home in West’s earlier films. Tramell Tillman’s Ghost of Christmas Present trades the usual jolly giant for a figure of gluttonous excess, twisting the season’s abundance into something a little grotesque.

These choices may rattle purists, but they work. Dickens wrote about a man who is frightened into changing his life, and West and screenwriter Nathaniel Halpern take that idea at face value. Even Fezziwig, usually the story’s warmest memory, meets a darker fate here. The stakes feel real, which makes the warmth hit that much harder when it finally arrives.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Classic, Still Intact

Paramount Pictures

For all the scares, Ebenezer never loses sight of what it is adapting. Halpern’s script lifts whole passages of dialogue straight from the novel, and hearing that language in a movie this moody is a treat for Dickens fans. Sam Claflin gives nephew Fred more ache than we are used to, playing a man who is wounded by his uncle’s coldness instead of simply bouncing off it. With Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, the human side of the story is in good hands.

The London West builds is all soot, shadow and guttering candlelight, a city that looks like it badly needs redeeming. It is gorgeous in a gloomy way, and it gives Scrooge’s eventual thaw something to push against. By the time morning comes, the light feels earned.

Is Ebenezer scarier than your average Christmas movie? Absolutely, and families with very young kids may want to stick with the Muppets this year. For everyone else, this is the rare holiday movie that works for horror fans and Christmas die-hards in the same sitting.

West balances the Christmas classic with his horror sensibilities to deliver a charming and touching holiday ghost story, and Depp gives it a beating heart. We at Nerdspin walked out of the theater spooked, smiling and a little misty-eyed, which is everything you could ask of a trip to see Scrooge. Ebenezer is now playing in theaters.

Grade: B

Follow us on MSN for more content like this

Ebenezer

An elderly miser embarks on a supernatural journey after visits from the ghost of his former business partner and the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come force him to confront his past and fight for a second chance at happiness.

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Director: Ti West

Cast: Johnny Depp , Rupert Grint , Daisy Ridley