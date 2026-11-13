After months of winks, workout videos and one very suspicious Maxima cover story, the worst-kept secret in superhero cinema is finally spilling out: Adria Arjona is reportedly the new DCU’s Wonder Woman, and she filmed her debut for Man of Tomorrow.

There is a catch, though, and it is a big one. Sources tell Nexus Point News that Arjona did play Diana, but the studio has not decided whether her scenes will stay in the movie. Since DC never officially announced her casting, the new bosses could snip her out and recast later without much fuss.

Adria Arjona + Wonder Woman: A Lasso Left in Limbo

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Why the limbo? Blame the shakeup at DC Studios. With James Gunn and Peter Safran out and Skydance’s new regime steering the ship, the Superman sequel is reportedly headed for reshoots, and Gunn is not expected to keep final cut. Several cameos may vanish, with Blue Beetle and Supergirl also said to be on the bubble.

It would be a brutal twist for Arjona. The Andor and Hit Man star was the fan-favorite pick long before cameras rolled, and Gunn himself once said she would make a great Wonder Woman. When she joined the film in April, Deadline pegged her as the villain Maxima, a claim plenty of fans never bought. Arjona stayed coy all summer, teasing only that her training had given her “muscles that I’ve never had in my life.”

@adriaarjona

The pieces fit, too. The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Fritz reported this week that Gunn and Safran planned to introduce Wonder Woman in the film, and Arjona’s part is said to be closer to a cameo, which would make it painfully easy to lift.

So will we see Arjona’s lasso when Man of Tomorrow lands on July 9, 2027? Nobody knows yet. The new leadership reportedly sees Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as top priorities, so Diana is coming one way or another. Here’s hoping the Amazon who already put in the work gets to keep the tiara.

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