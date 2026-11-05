15 Best Star Trek Ships Ranked: From Enterprise to Voyager

The Star Trek universe is as much about exploration as it is about the iconic starships that boldly go where no one has gone before. From the legendary U.S.S. Enterprise to the groundbreaking U.S.S. Voyager, these vessels have become symbols of adventure, discovery, and teamwork.

Each ship has its unique legacy, playing a pivotal role in the missions, battles, and stories that have shaped Star Trek’s rich lore. In this slideshow, we rank the most beloved starships across the Star Trek franchise, taking a closer look at their design, crew, and unforgettable moments. Strap in as we explore the best ships that have navigated the stars.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

15. U.S.S. Kelvin NCC-0514 (Star Trek)

Paramount

The Kelvin, featured in the 2009 Star Trek reboot, played a crucial role in establishing the alternate timeline known as the Kelvin Timeline. Its sacrifice in battle against the Romulan ship Narada, commanded by Nero, set the stage for the events that followed in the new Star Trek films.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

14. Vulcan Surak-class (Star Trek: Enterprise)

Paramount

The Vulcan Surak-class vessel, known for its elegant and minimalist design, was first seen in Star Trek: Enterprise. These ships carried the stoic Vulcans on scientific and diplomatic missions, and their unique style reflected the logical and highly advanced Vulcan society.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

13. U.S.S. Franklin (Star Trek Beyond)

Paramount

The U.S.S. Franklin made its debut in Star Trek Beyond and was a vital piece of Starfleet history, representing one of the earliest Warp 4 starships. Resurrected by Captain Kirk and crew to defeat Krall, the Franklin combined nostalgia with thrilling action.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

12. Borg Cube (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Paramount

The massive, imposing Borg Cube was one of the most terrifying starships in the franchise. Known for its perfect geometric design and overwhelming firepower, the Cube represented the sheer power of the Borg Collective, leaving its mark as one of the most memorable and dangerous ships in the Star Trek universe.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

11. U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 (Star Trek: Discovery)

Paramount

The U.S.S. Discovery introduced viewers to new levels of technological advancement, including the revolutionary spore drive, allowing the ship to travel vast distances instantly. Its futuristic design and pivotal role in time travel and interstellar diplomacy made it a standout ship in the Star Trek universe.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

10. U.S.S. Reliant NCC-1864 (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan)

Paramount

The Reliant became legendary during the epic showdown with the Enterprise in The Wrath of Khan. Its modified design as a Miranda-class ship gave it a distinct look, and its involvement in the battle against Khan made it unforgettable in Star Trek history.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

9. Romulan Warbird (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Paramount

The Romulan Warbird, known as the D’deridex class, made its dramatic debut in The Next Generation. With its intimidating size and advanced cloaking technology, the Warbird was the flagship of the Romulan Star Empire and played a critical role in many intense confrontations.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

8. Klingon Bird-of-Prey (Star Trek III: The Search for Spock)

Paramount

One of the most iconic non-Federation ships in the franchise, the Klingon Bird-of-Prey featured prominently in both films and series. Its cloaking abilities and maneuverability made it a formidable adversary and its unique design has become synonymous with the Klingon Empire.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

7. U.S.S. Excelsior NX-2000 (Star Trek III: The Search for Spock)

Paramount

First introduced in The Search for Spock, the Excelsior was originally intended to replace the Enterprise but soon became a fan favorite. With its experimental transwarp drive and sleek design, it later returned in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, under the command of Captain Sulu.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

6. U.S.S. Enterprise NX-01 (Star Trek: Enterprise)

Paramount

The Enterprise NX-01 holds a special place as the first Warp 5 capable starship. Commanded by Captain Jonathan Archer, this prequel ship brought viewers back to the early days of space exploration, showcasing humanity’s first steps into the unknown and setting the foundation for the Federation.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

5. U.S.S. Enterprise-E (Star Trek: First Contact)

Paramount

The sleek, sovereign-class Enterprise-E was introduced in First Contact and immediately impressed fans with its modern design and enhanced tactical systems. Serving as the flagship of Starfleet during the Next Generation film series, this ship was key to defending Earth from threats like the Borg and Remans.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

4. U.S.S. Defiant NX-74205 (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)

Paramount

Small but powerful, the Defiant was specifically designed to combat the Borg. Introduced in Deep Space Nine, this compact warship featured impressive firepower, agility, and a cloaking device, making it a fan-favorite for its action-packed battle scenes and strong presence during the Dominion War.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

3. U.S.S. Enterprise-D (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Paramount

This Galaxy-class starship, led by Captain Picard, was not only bigger and more advanced than its predecessors but also equipped with the most cutting-edge technology of its time. Known for its elegant saucer separation and advanced holodecks, the Enterprise-D played a key role in some of Star Trek’s most iconic moments.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

2. U.S.S. Voyager NCC-74656 (Star Trek: Voyager)

Paramount

Lost in the Delta Quadrant, the Voyager NCC-74656 stood out for its ability to endure long-term space travel without support from Starfleet. With Captain Janeway at the helm, the Intrepid-class starship became a beacon of resilience and survival, as the crew faced one challenge after another while trying to return home.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.

1. U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 (Original Series)

Paramount

The ship that started it all, the Enterprise NCC-1701 is iconic for its sleek design, innovative bridge layout, and legendary five-year mission. Under the command of Captain Kirk, this Constitution-class vessel became a symbol of hope and diplomacy, inspiring generations of viewers.

Follow us on MSN for more of the content like this.