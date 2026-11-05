‘Black Doves’ S2 Review: Netflix Spy Thriller Returns With Almost Perfect Second Season

Your favorite undercover operatives are back on Netflix as Black Doves return for season two. The first season followed Helen (Keira Knightley) an undercover agent for a spies-for-hire organization called Black Doves. She changed her name, identity, and mannerisms to become the perfect political wife, infiltrating the top echelon of the UK.

After spending season one as the defense secretary, Helen’s husband, Wallace Webb (Andrew Buchan), has moved up to become prime minister. Now, the Black Doves have one of their own living in one of the most powerful homes in the country.

Sam (Ben Whishaw) also returns as the soulful gun for hire with a conscience. After the assassin gets caught on a job, an emissary from a mysterious organization, Patrick, (Sam Riley) offers him a literal get out of jail free card. This sends Sam on a dangerous mission which goes against everything he stands for.

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Helen and Sam find themselves untethered when their handler, Mrs Reed (Sarah Lancashire), goes missing. Absolutely sure that something very bad has happened to the Black Dove executive, the duo go on a mission to uncover the truth. This doesn’t just send them into darker corners of their criminal underworld but into their own murky pasts.

Joining them for the ride are acerbic Black Dove, Leila (Ambika Mod), as well as the returning “murder lesbians” Williams (Ella Lily Hyland) and Eleanor (Gabrielle Creevy), and the criminal underworld manager Lenny (Kathryn Hunter).

Expanding The Lore Of Black Doves

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Black Doves calms down on some of the action and bloodshed of the previous series. Plenty of people get shot in the head still, but it does feel like they are toning back on some of the more extreme, gratuitous violence of season one.

Instead, this season focuses on world-building and expanding the lore of London’s underground operatives. Series two successfully opens up the curtain behind the Black Doves and the history of some of its most important moving players.

The disappearance of Mrs Reed forces Sam and Helen to dig into their own professional and personal past. The same word appears throughout the different narrative threads: Wildwood. Is it a weapon, a code word, a person? Time will tell. And don’t worry, Black Doves is not a show that leaves questions unanswered or ambiguous.

In season two, the show goes all the way back to 1988, when Black Doves were operating in Berlin. This series also dives into Sam and Helen’s past, although it’s all smashed into one episode. The German flashback is so engaging and important to the season’s arc, the show could have dedicated the entire flashback to who Mrs Reed really is. Not only does it lift the lid on the fascinating Mrs Reed, but it also gives her behavior context by placing her in parallel with Helen.

Helen’s own peace is being threatened. Her relationship with her husband is strained, with him suspecting her of an affair. His upcoming political summit has also raised the security within their home, with uncomfortable eyes suddenly on Helen and her background. Is Wallace just a job to the undercover agent or is there real emotion there?

A Loud Final Act Where Everything Comes Together

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The first half of Black Doves sets out multiple moving pieces, all threatening to collide. You have Helen and her husband’s political career, you have Mrs Reed and the mysterious Black Doves operation, and you have Patrick’s other, even more secret organization. At times it feels cluttered, but every element slowly melds together in the latter half of the show.

The pacing is snippy and not a single second is wasted in these six episodes. The show gets straight into proceedings, not waiting around for anyone. Every episode ends with a cliffhanger that will have you desperate to click Next, and thankfully every single second of suspense has a payoff worthy of your time. There is no time wasting, and even the less essential plot lines act as excellent red herrings.

The final episodes are extraordinary, with every plot colliding perfectly to deliver a thrilling finale. There are concerns throughout that Black Doves is about to deliver a soap opera conclusion that fans can see coming a mile away. Luckily, the writing is much smarter than that.

It doesn’t all work. Wallace’s political career mostly serves as background noise and set dressing for Helen’s story. A thread involving a peace meeting and an American diplomat (played by Neve Campbell) gets wasted. Another subplot involving Russian oligarchs doesn’t get the time required to make it really land. But, by the epic last two episodes, you’ll be forgiven for not being too concerned.

Black Doves Is Head and Shoulders Above Its Peers

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On paper, Black Doves is doing nothing extraordinary. The plot isn’t doing anything that fans of the spy thriller genre haven’t seen before, but its execution forces you to take notice. Where Joe Barton’s show stands apart from its peers is in its characters and its humor. The world he has created is so vibrant and bright, full of likable, relatable, interesting people you want to spend more time with.

This script is genuinely hilarious, especially when Helen and Sam are spitting catty lines at each other. Lenny also delivers laughs as a no-nonsense manager who has no time for Sam’s melancholy. But Black Doves knows when to drop the laughs and play up life’s bittersweet moments. The writing has incredible heart and pathos, as well as belly laughs.

The real MVP’s of season two of Black Doves are Williams and Eleanor. Woven throughout the plot, these zoomer assassins talk a mile a minute, even when on the job, saying exactly what they think at every given moment. But the two are getting feelings for each other, and like any good Gen Z-er, they have to speak through it like they’re at a therapy session. In lesser writers’ hands, the pair would be relegated to just comic relief, and while the duo is the consistently funniest part of the season, they still get layers and a real heartfelt plotline.

Knightley is brilliant as a stone-cold badass, juggling being an overworked mother of twins and a ruthless spy (and it turns out there are numerous transferable skills). Whishaw is extraordinary as a jaded assassin who can’t quite leave the business, which is eating him alive. A flashback that explores Sam’s lost years in Italy allows the actor to maximize his soulfulness. For a cold-blooded killer, all he longs for is warmth and affection. It’s a lovely touch to a show about hardened criminals.

Knightley and Whishaw have a really lived-in chemistry that makes you believe they have a platonic, sibling love between them. It’s also refreshing for the central male-female relationship to be non-romantic, adding another layer to this series.

These six episodes are immensely bingeable. Fast-paced, sharp-witted and immensely funny, this is Netflix at its best. Here is hoping the streamer makes the right decision and gives us 10 more seasons of Black Doves.

Grade: A-

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Black Doves

When a spy posing as a politician's wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

Release Date: November 5, 2026

Director: Joe Barton

Cast: Keira Knightley , Ben Whishaw , Sarah Lancashire