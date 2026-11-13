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Throughout history, there have been constant mishaps. And interestingly enough, this is true during training as well. For instance, these are some devastating U.S. military training exercises that went terribly wrong, with some even leading to serious injuries or fatalities.

8. Starburst ’87 – The Fort Hood Training Tragedy

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According to The Washington Post, one of the most devastating U.S. military training exercises that went terribly wrong was in 1987. This massive Texas National Guard and Army Reserve exercise ended with 13 deaths from multiple accidents. Ten servicemen died when a UH-1 helicopter crashed, while another soldier died in a tank-related training mishap.

7. The 1987 Fort Leonard Wood Grenade Training Disaster

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In 1987, a drill sergeant and a trainee died when a fragmentation grenade accidentally detonated during basic training. According to UPI, investigators concluded human error caused the deaths, as the sergeant inadvertently armed a grenade while preparing to throw it downrange. Because of that, the Army subsequently changed training procedures.

6. The 1993 Fort Hood Night-Firing Accident

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One of the most devastating U.S. military training exercises that went terribly wrong occurred in 1993. According to UPI, three Texas National Guardsmen were mistaken for pop-up targets during nighttime machine-gun training and killed by gunfire. The incident exposed the extreme dangers of live-fire exercises when personnel are misidentified.

5. The 2001 Udairi Range Nighttime Training Disaster

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Starting off, we have the 2001 Udairi Range nighttime training disaster, according to the GAO. During a nighttime Navy F/A-18C training exercise at Udairi Range in Kuwait, an aircraft dropped three 500-pound bombs on an observation post. Six people were killed, and 11 were injured, making it one of the most devastating U.S. military training accidents of that period.

4. The 1999 Vieques Bombing Exercise Accident

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According to the same source, another one of the many devastating U.S. military training exercises that went terribly wrong was in 1999. During a Marine FA-18C training exercise at the Atlantic Fleet Weapons Training Facility on Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, two 500-pound bombs struck outside the intended impact area. The outcome was devastating, as one person died and four others were injured.

3. The 1995 Fort Sill Bombing Training Accident

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According to GAO, another one of the most devastating training exercises was in 1995. An Air Force Reserve A-10 aircraft accidentally dropped a 500-pound bomb on a forward observation post during training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. One person was killed, and 13 others were injured.

2. The 1995 Army Ranger Florida Swamp Disaster

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Again in 1995, another one of the many devastating U.S. military training exercises that went terribly wrong was when four Army Ranger candidates died from hypothermia during a swamp-training exercise near Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. According to The Washington Post, investigators identified failures in leadership, safety procedures, and supervision. The tragedy led to a major review of Ranger training safety practices.

1. Exercise Tiger (1944) – The D-Day Rehearsal That Became a Disaster

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One of the most devastating training exercises that went terribly wrong in American military history occurred off Slapton Sands, England. According to Naval History and Heritage Command, during the secret rehearsal for the Normandy invasion, American troops were accidentally exposed to live ammunition, and German torpedo boats attacked a convoy because of communication and escort failures.

Approximately 749 American servicemen died, making this tragedy one of the most devastating military training disasters. It became one of the deadliest training disasters in U.S. military history.