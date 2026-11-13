Unsplash

Despite their long history, there are some forgotten U.S. Navy ships that served in both world wars. Some were converted to training ships, patrol vessels, or auxiliary roles by the time the second war began, making their later service less widely remembered, and eventually they were left forgotten. Let’s explore the top five examples that were around in World War I and World War II.

5. USS Wyoming (BB-32)

Unsplash

One of the top forgotten U.S. Navy ships that served in both World Wars is the USS Wyoming. According to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, the USS Wyoming was once a powerful battleship. Wyoming served with the U.S. Navy during World War I, including operations with the British Grand Fleet. By World War II, she had been converted into a gunnery training ship, quietly helping prepare sailors for combat rather than fighting as a frontline battleship.

4. USS Arkansas (BB-33)

Unsplash

Another one of the top forgotten U.S. Navy ships that served in both World Wars is the USS Arkansas, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command. Arkansas served alongside British battleships during World War I and later returned to active duty during World War II. She supported the Normandy invasion, the invasion of Southern France, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa before being sunk during atomic bomb testing at Bikini Atoll in 1946.

3. USS Texas (BB-35)

Unsplash

The USS Texas served with the Grand Fleet during World War I and later became a veteran of World War II, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command. She supported the Normandy landings and other major operations, eventually becoming a historic museum ship. Interestingly enough, she is the only surviving American battleship to have served in both World Wars.

2. USS New York (BB-34)

Unsplash

The USS New York was the flagship of the American battleship squadron that joined Britain’s Grand Fleet during World War I. According to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, she remained in service through World War II, supporting Atlantic operations and later becoming a target during atomic bomb testing.

1. USS Nevada (BB-36)

Unsplash

Finally, one of the top forgotten U.S. Navy ships that served in both World Wars is the USS Nevada. According to the Naval Sea Systems Command, Nevada served during World War I and was present at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Unlike many battleships damaged that morning, she was repaired and returned to combat, supporting operations in Europe and the Pacific before becoming an atomic-test target.