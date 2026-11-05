8 Surprising Things U.S. Navy Sailors Were Forbidden to Bring Aboard Ship

Vidar Nordli-Mathisen, Unsplash

Life aboard a U.S. Navy ship came with strict rules, including what you could bring on the ship. Some of these everyday belongings could become serious problems in the confined spaces of a warship. While these surprising things U.S. Navy sailors were forbidden to bring aboard ship may seem surprising, there is often a practical reason for the restriction.

1. Electronic Cigarettes and Vape Devices

Vaping devices are a serious safety concern, especially with reports of lithium-ion batteries overheating and exploding. In 2017, the service suspended the use, possession, storage, and charging of nicotine delivery systems on ships. According to the U.S. Navy, the decision came from incidents involving burns and other injuries. Now it’s part of the surprising things U.S. Navy sailors were forbidden to bring aboard ship.

2. Alcoholic Beverages

Alcohol is a general prohibited item aboard Navy vessels, except if specifically authorized. With weapons, machinery, and other jobs, there’s very little room to be impaired. Article 1162 in the regulations addresses restrictions on liquor. A ship’s crew always needs to be ready, and alcohol can interfere with that.

3. Privately Owned Pets and Animals

While a sailor may originally love the idea of having a shipboard companion, privately owned animals are not welcome, unless the commanding officer approves. Ships have limited space, sanitation requirements, and taxing schedules, leaving little time to care for an animal. There are also health and quarantine concerns when traveling internationally.

4. Privately Owned Weapons and Ammunition

Personal firearms and ammunition are restricted by Navy regulations unless authorized for official purposes. With military weapons already onboard, adding privately owned weapons is a recipe for disaster, not to mention a security issue. Even something that’s carried on land legally can be inappropriate on a warship.

5. Pepper Spray and Other Defensive Chemicals

While pepper spray is great for personal protection, it’s not so great on a ship. The Navy Region’s ship restrictions lists defensive sprays among prohibited items. The sprays can irritate eyes and lungs, contaminate enclosed spaces, and interfere with important operations. Even the smallest discharge can affect multiple people.

6. Glass Bottles and Containers

Glass containers may seem harmless, especially for drinks or other uses, but certain Navy ship visits and events prohibit them. This is because broken glass can cause injuries and be difficult to remove from passageways, ladders, and work areas. While it’s not a universal ban, there are strict limits on what kinds of glass makes it onboard.

7. Flammable Liquids and Aerosol Spray Cans

Hair products, cleaning sprays, and other aerosols may be common in houses, but some are restricted on Navy ships. The main concern, according to the Navy’s guidance, is fire and explosion risk. Navy vessels contain lots of machinery that emits heat, and with limited space, it can quickly turn into a dangerous situation.

8. Oversized Suitcases and Excess Personal Luggage

Sailors going on their first ship may pack like they’re moving into an apartment. That’s far from the truth. The USS Ronald Reagan’s guidance recommends a sea bag, backpack, and garment bag for sailors to bring aboard, not a suitcase. Space is at a premium on a ship, and bulky bags can crowd essential passageways.