8 Strange Facts About American Soldiers Stationed in Antarctica

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You might not think about the people serving in Antarctica, but they have some interesting lives. For example, these are some of the many strange facts about American soldiers stationed in Antarctica. From flying helicopters to the South Pole to surviving months of darkness and extreme cold, U.S. service members have experienced some truly extraordinary situations there.

8. Army Helicopters Once Flew All the Way to the South Pole

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One of the many strange facts about American soldiers stationed in Antarctica is that in February 1963, three U.S. Army UH-1B Huey helicopters became the first rotary-wing aircraft to reach the geographic South Pole.

According to the U.S. Transportation Corps, the Army pilots had been waiting 13 days for suitable weather before finally making their historic flight. Even more astonishing, the helicopters flew at approximately 12,000 feet and reached the Pole after a flight lasting 2 hours and 24 minutes. The Army detachment eventually flew more than 3,000 hours in support of Antarctic scientific operations.

7. Some Antarctic Military Personnel Earn a Special Winter-Over Clasp

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Established in 1960, the Antarctic Service Medal, or ASM, is a huge honor for those who have spent time on the continent. The “Wintered Over” clasp is a special device worn with the Antarctic Service Medal to honor personnel who spend the Antarctic winter months on the continent or in support of U.S. operations there.

The medal has bronze, gold, and silver winter-over devices corresponding to first, second, and third-or-more winter seasons. It’s just a small way to recognize those who have handled the brutal conditions of the continent.

6. American Military Aircrews Have Landed in Antarctica in Complete Darkness

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Moving on to another one of the many strange facts about American soldiers stationed in Antarctica is that military aircrews had to land on the continent in complete darkness. Back in 2008, a U.S. Air Force C-17 crew performed the first known after-dark Antarctic landing using night-vision goggles, according to the U.S. Air Force page. The crew combined night-vision technology with reflective runway markers to land in total darkness on the Pegasus Ice Runway.

5. American Military Engineers Built the First Nuclear Power Plant on the Antarctic Continent

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Another one of the many strange facts about American soldiers stationed in Antarctica is that military engineers built the first nuclear power plant on the continent at McMurdo Station in 1962.

The plant was unusual because it was designed to solve one of Antarctica’s biggest logistical nightmares: transporting enormous quantities of fuel across the ocean to power research stations. The PM-3A reactor produced approximately 60 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 13 million gallons of drinking water during its operating life.

This meant military personnel were effectively maintaining a nuclear-powered outpost in one of the most isolated environments on Earth.

4. American Navy Personnel Played Golf, Swam, and Held Ice-Bowl Games in Antarctica

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Life wasn’t just about work on the frigid continent. Along with the rigorous work and intense responsibilities, American Navy personnel had a flourishing social life. Despite the brutal Antarctic environment, American servicemen stationed there found remarkably unusual ways to entertain themselves.

According to the U.S. Navy’s official site, a 1966 U.S. Navy publication, some of the fun activities they got up to included playing golf on the ice, an annual football game known as “Ice Bowl,” swimming in the freezing water, push-ups performed in the snow, and even golf shots made from snow traps.

3. Military Construction Crews Conditions

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Going back to the harsh environments and crazy conditions, let’s explore some of the military construction crew conditions. According to History Navy Military, Navy Seabees constructing Antarctic stations faced temperatures as low as 100 degrees below zero. The incredible temperature conditions are hard to imagine, but they had to build and maintain research facilities under conditions that put extreme stress on workers, materials, and machinery.

Not only that, but during the construction of early American Antarctic bases, toilet facilities were moved indoors as buildings began taking shape. Even basic necessities required special planning in the freezing environment, where outdoor facilities could become extraordinarily difficult to use.

2. An Army Sergeant Became the First Signal Corps Soldier to Reach the South Pole

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In January 1964, according to the U.S. Army, Sergeant First Class B.R. Caldwell traveled to the South Pole to install scientific equipment for the Army’s electronic research laboratories.

He is believed to have been the first and possibly the only Signal Corps soldier to visit the South Pole Station at 90 degrees south. His mission involved installing instruments to measure wind chill and atmospheric electricity, with summer temperatures approaching 35 degrees below zero.

1. American Military Personnel Operated a Nuclear Reactor in Antarctica Nicknamed “Nukey Poo”

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Another one of the many strange facts about American soldiers stationed in Antarctica is that American personnel operated a nuclear reactor named “Nukey Poo.” And while the nickname is truly hilarious given the subject, it’s odd to think about a bizarre nuclear experiment in the frozen wilderness.

According to Cambridge University Press, from 1962 to 1972, the U.S. Navy operated a nuclear power plant at McMurdo Station called PM-3A. The reactor generated electricity and produced fresh drinking water from seawater. However, the unusual Antarctic nuclear experiment eventually developed serious problems.

Interestingly enough, it was eventually shut down after cracks and leaks were discovered. The cleanup involved removing approximately 12,200 tons of contaminated soil and transporting radioactive material back to the United States.