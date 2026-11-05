5 Vintage Pocket Watches That Collectors Pay Thousands For

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Vintage pocket watches are among the most fascinating collectibles in horology. There are some rare examples that are highly sought after, as they feature complicated mechanical movements, precious-metal cases, and exceptional historical provenance. Because of that, these are some of the many vintage pocket watches that collectors would pay thousands for.

5. Patek Philippe Triple Perpetual Calendar Pocket Watch (Circa 1872)

Starting off strong, we have one of the many vintage pocket watches that collectors would pay thousands for: the Patek Philippe triple perpetual calendar watch from 1872. The stunning watch features 18K rose gold and is a rarity that is often sought after thanks to its exceptional triple-calendar pocket watch with moon phases.

This historic hunter-case watch features separate displays for the date, weekday, month, and moon phases, representing extraordinary 19th-century watchmaking. An example of one sold at Heritage Auctions in 2022 for a staggering amount: $30,000.

4. Patek Philippe Andrew Crawford Minute-Repeater Pocket Watch (Circa 1885)

Moving on, we have the Patek Phillipe Andrew Crawford minute-repeater pocket watch from 1885. Another watch made of 18K gold, this is easily one of the most valuable vintage pocket watches that you can come across.

This is a rare large-sized minute-repeating pocket watch with a retailer-signed dial that features an intricate mechanical repeater that chimes the time, Breguet numerals, and an enamel dial inscribed Andrew Crawford Chicago. According to Antiquorum, one sold in 2012 for roughly $33,500.

3. Breguet & Fils, Paris, No. 2667 Ruby Cylinder Pocket Watch (Circa 1800)

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Taking a detour away from Patek Philippe watches, we have a Breguet No. 2667 ruby cylinder pocket watch from the 1800s. According to Christie’s Auction, it’s an extremely rare and fine example featuring 18K gold precision watch with two movements.

The Breguet watch featuring a ruby-cylinder movement and are prized for their technical innovation, craftsmanship, and historical importance. Original-case examples are exceptionally collectible, with this one being sold for a whopping $5 million.

2. Patek Philippe James Ward Packard Pocket Watch (1927)

Heading back to the Patek Phillipe, we have the James Ward Packard pocket watch from 1927. The yellow gold watch features an exceptional grand complication pocket watch commissioned by automobile manufacturer James Ward Packard.

Created during the famous competition between Packard and Henry Graves to commission the world’s most complicated watch, it contains 16 complications, including an astronomical display. According to Antique Pocket Watch, one sold at Sotheby’s New York in 2016 for $21 million.

1. Patek Philippe Henry Graves Jr. Supercomplication (1933)

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Last on the list of the most valuable vintage pocket watches that are sought after is the Patek Philippe Henry Graves Jr. supercomplication from 1933. This 18K yellow gold pocket watch is an extraordinary example of vintage watches, as it is one of the most complicated mechanical pocket watches ever made.

Commissioned by banker Henry Graves Jr., this masterpiece features 24 complications, including a perpetual calendar, astronomical chart, and minute repeater. The outstanding example sold back in 2014 for a whopping $24 million at Sotheby’s Geneva.