5 Old American Comic Books That Could Be Worth a Small Fortune

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Comic books are worth a surprising amount of money. Especially the older editions. For example, these are some old American comic books that could be worth a small fortune. These examples span from the 1930s to the 1960s, and feature iconic characters and memorable authors and artists. Let’s explore some of the top examples.

5. Detective Comics #27 (1939)

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Starting off strong, we have Detective Comics #27 from 1939. This comic from DC Comics was released during the Golden Age of comics and features the first appearance of Batman, making it one of the most desirable superhero comics in existence.

With Batman being one of the most well-known and beloved characters in comics and media, it’s not shocking to see that a copy of this was sold back in 2022 for a whopping $1.79 million for a CGC 6.5 copy, according to CGC.

4. Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962)

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Moving on, we have another one of the most valuable old American comic books that is worth a fortune: Amazing Fantasy #15 from 1962. The comic book from Marvel Comics is known for being released during the Silver Age. The reason it’s so valuable is that it introduced Spider-Man, one of the most popular superheroes in American comic-book history. It was the final issue of Amazing Fantasy. According to CGC, a copy sold for $3.6 million back in 2021.

3. Captain America Comics #1 (1941)

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Moving on, we have yet another iconic superhero in this copy. Captain America Comics #1 from 1941 is easily one of the most valuable old American comic books, released by Timely Comics, which was Marvel’s predecessor. This was released during the Golden Age of comics and introduced Captain America and his iconic origin, including the famous cover depicting him punching Adolf Hitler. According to Rare Comics Collection, a copy sold for $3.12 million with a CGC 9.4 grade in 2022.

2. Superman #1 (1939)

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When it comes to one of the biggest superheroes in the world, it’s not hard to believe that it has a well-deserved value behind it. And for this Superman #1 issue from 1939, it’s worth a staggering amount of $5.3 million, at least according to Rare Comics Collection, as one sold in 2022 for a CGC 7.0 copy. The comic book is so valuable because it’s Superman’s first solo comic-book series, following his debut in Action Comics #1. It is a landmark in American comic-book publishing.

1. Action Comics #1 (1938)

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Action Comics #1, which was released in 1938, is from DC Comics, originally known as National Allied Publications. The comic book from the Golden Age is one of the most valuable old American comic books that you can come across because it introduced Superman.

That being said, it’s considered one of the most important comic books ever published. Only a small number of original copies are believed to survive. According to the Associated Press, one sold for a staggering amount: $6 million in 2024 for a CGC 8.5 copy at Heritage Auctions.