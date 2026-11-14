Neptune Township’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and travelers coming through year-round. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Travel, listed as Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour night shifts , 13-week contract starting 12/14/2026

Travel, listed as , , , contract starting Pay: $2,519 per week (package based on 40 hrs/week; stipend to be confirmed)

You’ll handle diagnostic imaging for physicians while on a travel contract, perfect if you want strong weekly pay and a change of scenery without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health (Jersey Shore University Medical Center)

(Jersey Shore University Medical Center) Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour (base rate; final offer may vary)

You’ll float across telemetry/med-surg areas, using the latest bar-scanning and electronic charting tools. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of med/surg telemetry experience and want strong benefits and growth in a major health network.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $17.62/hour

Help move patients safely around the hospital using wheelchairs and stretchers, and support units with basic tasks like specimen and equipment transport. Good entry role if you have a high school diploma/GED and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $23.13/hour

Work behind the scenes cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments and case carts, and tracking sterilization records. You’ll need a CRCST or CBSPD certification and be ready for a very hands-on, detail-focused role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.