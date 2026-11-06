🏥 Neptune Township healthcare: multiple Patient Care Tech roles

Neptune’s healthcare scene is busy, and Hackensack Meridian Health is growing. If you’ve got patient care skills and like fast-paced hospital work, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $20.68/hour (plus benefits; final offer depends on experience, education, and other factors)

Support patients coming in for procedures in the Pre-Admission Testing area—taking vitals, doing EKGs and blood draws, helping with hygiene, meals, and safe transport. Great fit if you’re a CNA, MA, PCT, EMT, or similar (or ready for the HMH PCT Apprenticeship Program) and want to build skills in a large hospital system with a strong clinical team.

If this sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.