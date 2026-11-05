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Neptune Township
🏥 Neptune Township healthcare jobs with multiple RN roles and $45/hr+ pay
4 days ago
Neptune Township is busy hiring in healthcare right now, especially for experienced RNs. Most of these roles are at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with strong pay and benefits.
Registered Nurse – Neuro ICU Stepdown & Telemetry (Per Diem Nights)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Per diem (listed as internship)
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Work with complex neuro and telemetry patients using the latest monitoring and bar-code med tech. Good fit if you have 1+ year RN experience and want flexible night shifts in a high-acuity setting.
Registered Nurse – Nursery (Part-Time Nights, With Benefits)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Part-time, nights, benefits-eligible
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Care for newborns and support families in a Baby Friendly maternal-child unit. Ideal if you have RN nursery experience and want steady nights with a full benefits package.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry (Full-Time Days)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Day-shift telemetry role with strong teamwork and electronic documentation tools. Great if you have at least 6 months RN experience and are building your telemetry/med-surg skills.
Registered Nurse – Telemetry (Full-Time Nights)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Night-shift telemetry position focused on cardiac monitoring and patient education. Best for RNs with some telemetry or med/surg background who like a fast but steady pace.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Full-Time Nights)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
High-energy ED role caring for a wide range of emergencies overnight. Strong match if you have 6+ months RN experience (2 years ED preferred) and want true front-line work.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Full-Time Days)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Day-shift ED nursing with heavy patient contact and rapid decision-making. Good for RNs who like variety, quick teamwork, and are working toward or already have ACLS/PALS.
Registered Nurse – Maternal Child Services (Full-Time Nights)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Float across Labor & Delivery, Mother/Baby, High-Risk Antepartum, OR, and Nursery in a large maternal-child unit. Great if you want broad women’s and newborn health experience on nights.
Supervisor of Neurodiagnostics (Full-Time)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $79,601.60/year
Lead EEG/EMG and neurodiagnostic teams with 24/7 service oversight, scheduling, training, and quality metrics. Best for techs with 3–5 years neurodiagnostic experience and at least one ABRET registration.
Registered Nurse – EPS Lab (Full-Time Days)
(Duplicate of 4486336962; listed once)
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour
Day role in the electrophysiology lab, working closely with cardiology on advanced heart rhythm procedures. Strong fit if you have 2+ years recent adult critical care or ED experience and ACLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the employer’s site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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