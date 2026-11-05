🏥 Neptune Township healthcare jobs with multiple RN roles and $45/hr+ pay

Neptune Township is busy hiring in healthcare right now, especially for experienced RNs. Most of these roles are at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Per diem (listed as internship)

Per diem (listed as internship) Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Work with complex neuro and telemetry patients using the latest monitoring and bar-code med tech. Good fit if you have 1+ year RN experience and want flexible night shifts in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Part-time, nights, benefits-eligible

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Care for newborns and support families in a Baby Friendly maternal-child unit. Ideal if you have RN nursery experience and want steady nights with a full benefits package.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Day-shift telemetry role with strong teamwork and electronic documentation tools. Great if you have at least 6 months RN experience and are building your telemetry/med-surg skills.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Night-shift telemetry position focused on cardiac monitoring and patient education. Best for RNs with some telemetry or med/surg background who like a fast but steady pace.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

High-energy ED role caring for a wide range of emergencies overnight. Strong match if you have 6+ months RN experience (2 years ED preferred) and want true front-line work.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Day-shift ED nursing with heavy patient contact and rapid decision-making. Good for RNs who like variety, quick teamwork, and are working toward or already have ACLS/PALS.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Float across Labor & Delivery, Mother/Baby, High-Risk Antepartum, OR, and Nursery in a large maternal-child unit. Great if you want broad women’s and newborn health experience on nights.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $79,601.60/year

Lead EEG/EMG and neurodiagnostic teams with 24/7 service oversight, scheduling, training, and quality metrics. Best for techs with 3–5 years neurodiagnostic experience and at least one ABRET registration.

(Duplicate of 4486336962; listed once)

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Minimum $45.14/hour

Day role in the electrophysiology lab, working closely with cardiology on advanced heart rhythm procedures. Strong fit if you have 2+ years recent adult critical care or ED experience and ACLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.