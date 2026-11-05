🔧 Neptune Township building & grounds jobs with multiple shifts

Neptune Township has several steady hospital housekeeping roles open right now, all with clear pay and full-time hours. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping spaces clean, and working on a team.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: Minimum $17.55/hour

Clean and sanitize patient rooms, bathrooms, and common areas overnight to keep the hospital safe and spotless. You’ll handle trash, linen, floor care, and restocking supplies while working with a supportive team.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $17.55/hour

Daytime role doing room cleaning, mopping, disinfecting, and linen/trash runs across the hospital. Great if you like a busy, people-facing shift and want solid benefits with a large health system.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Pay: Minimum $17.55/hour

Evening housekeeping role focused on cleaning patient rooms and hospital areas, plus daily floor care and equipment clean-up at the end of your shift. Good option if you prefer later hours but not an overnight.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your application lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.