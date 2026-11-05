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🔧 Neptune Township building & grounds jobs with multiple shifts
Neptune Township has several steady hospital housekeeping roles open right now, all with clear pay and full-time hours. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping spaces clean, and working on a team.
Environmental Service Aide – Full Time – Night
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Pay: Minimum $17.55/hour
Clean and sanitize patient rooms, bathrooms, and common areas overnight to keep the hospital safe and spotless. You’ll handle trash, linen, floor care, and restocking supplies while working with a supportive team.
Environmental Service Aide (Housekeeping) – Full Time – Day
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Minimum $17.55/hour
Daytime role doing room cleaning, mopping, disinfecting, and linen/trash runs across the hospital. Great if you like a busy, people-facing shift and want solid benefits with a large health system.
Environmental Services Aide (Housekeeper) – Full Time – Evening
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Evening shift
- Pay: Minimum $17.55/hour
Evening housekeeping role focused on cleaning patient rooms and hospital areas, plus daily floor care and equipment clean-up at the end of your shift. Good option if you prefer later hours but not an overnight.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so your application lands near the top of the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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