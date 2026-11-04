🏥 Neptune Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Neptune’s healthcare scene is busy, with steady demand from home care to hospital roles. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Neptune, NJ (home care, local travel)

(home care, local travel) Type: Part-time

Pay: $32–$35/hour

Highlights: One-on-one care with pediatric and adult clients, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights), weekly pay, and short commutes near home. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training, depending on employment status.

Employer: talent4health (placement at Hackensack Meridian Health )

talent4health (placement at ) Location: Neptune, NJ 07754

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract

Pay: $3,158 weekly gross , 40 hours/week , 13-week contract

, , 13-week contract Schedule: 4x10s, Tue–Fri, 8:30 AM–7:00 PM , plus every other weekend, one holiday, and on-call rotation

4x10s, , plus every other weekend, one holiday, and on-call rotation Highlights: Ideal for experienced CT techs (3+ years, NJ DEP license, ARRT (R), AHA BLS). Outpatient CT and Level 1 trauma experience preferred; EPIC and PACS experience a plus.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Location: Neptune, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $44.41/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible full-time new grads and RRTs new to HMH

Minimum + for eligible full-time new grads and RRTs new to HMH Highlights: Hospital-based role providing full-scope respiratory care in critical and non-critical areas, including ventilator management and emergency response. Requires NJ Respiratory Care Practitioner license, NJ RRT certificate, and AHA BLS; strong benefits package for 20+ hours/week.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.