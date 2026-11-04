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Neptune Township
🏥 Neptune Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
3 days ago
Neptune’s healthcare scene is busy, with steady demand from home care to hospital roles. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Flexible 1:1 Home Care
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Neptune, NJ (home care, local travel)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $32–$35/hour
- Highlights: One-on-one care with pediatric and adult clients, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights), weekly pay, and short commutes near home. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and training, depending on employment status.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,158/week
- Employer: talent4health (placement at Hackensack Meridian Health)
- Location: Neptune, NJ 07754
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract
- Pay: $3,158 weekly gross, 40 hours/week, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 4x10s, Tue–Fri, 8:30 AM–7:00 PM, plus every other weekend, one holiday, and on-call rotation
- Highlights: Ideal for experienced CT techs (3+ years, NJ DEP license, ARRT (R), AHA BLS). Outpatient CT and Level 1 trauma experience preferred; EPIC and PACS experience a plus.
Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – Full Time
- Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health
- Location: Neptune, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Minimum $44.41/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible full-time new grads and RRTs new to HMH
- Highlights: Hospital-based role providing full-scope respiratory care in critical and non-critical areas, including ventilator management and emergency response. Requires NJ Respiratory Care Practitioner license, NJ RRT certificate, and AHA BLS; strong benefits package for 20+ hours/week.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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