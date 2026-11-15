Neptune City is busy on the healthcare side right now, with options from hospital roles to hands-on work with kids. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Little Hands Autism Therapy Services

Little Hands Autism Therapy Services Location: Neptune City, NJ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (likely part-time or flexible)

Other (likely part-time or flexible) Pay: $23.00/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism using ABA, focused on play, communication, and daily living skills. Great if you’re an active RBT who enjoys getting on the floor to play, can take feedback, and wants steady, in-person sessions.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Minimum $44.41/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible full-time RRTs

+ for eligible full-time RRTs Hospital-based role handling respiratory care in both critical and non-critical areas, including vents, gases, and emergency codes. Good fit if you’re a NJ-licensed RRT with strong clinical skills who wants solid pay, benefits, and big-system support.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Neptune City, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Minimum $105,331.20/year

Lead and coordinate clinical trials in the EP Lab, acting as the go-to person between providers, research teams, and sponsors. Ideal for a BSN RN with 4+ years EP Lab experience who enjoys education, research, and being the expert resource on the unit.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Neptune, NJ 07754

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (9 weeks)

Pay: Estimated $2,299–$2,397 gross per week

3x12 day shifts as an OR Tech at a leading facility, with recruiter support and weekly pay. Great short-term option if you’re a licensed surgical technologist/OR tech looking to boost income and experience on a travel contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.