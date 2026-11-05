🏥 Nephi, Utah Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Nephi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital labs to home care to military service. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and work in healthcare.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

DC Army National Guard Location: Nephi, UT

Type: Part-time (Guard service)

Salary: Most non‑prior service candidates earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (per listing; subject to change)

Be the medical first responder for Soldiers and civilians during emergencies and disasters. You’ll get paid training, tuition assistance, GI Bill, retirement benefits for part-time service, low-cost life insurance, and may qualify for student loan repayment up to $50,000. Must enlist in the Army National Guard, be 17–35, pass a physical, and meet citizenship and moral standards.

Employer: Central Valley Medical Center

Location: Nephi, UT (Hospital Laboratory)

(Hospital Laboratory) Type: Per Diem, Rotating

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Work in a modern, state-of-the-art rural hospital lab doing testing in blood bank, chemistry, hematology, microbiology, and more. Requires graduation from an accredited Medical Technology program and ASCP MT (or equivalent). Offers health & dental insurance, life and disability insurance, retirement, PTO, long-term illness leave, and discounts. Note: positions may close without notice.

Employer: Utah Home Health and Hospice

Location: Nephi, UT

Type: Full-time, PRN schedule

Pay: $20.00–$24.00 per hour (DOE)

Provide one-on-one care in patients’ homes, helping with bathing, grooming, mobility, light housekeeping, and companionship for hospice and home health patients. You’ll get flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, and the chance to grow into more hours as the team expands. Must be a Utah-licensed CNA, CPR/BLS certified, 18+, and have a driver’s license and insured vehicle.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.