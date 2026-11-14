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Neosho
📅 Groundbreaking for new Rocketdyne Park & golf upgrades
2 days ago
📅 Groundbreaking for new Rocketdyne Park & golf upgrades
The City of Neosho is hosting a public groundbreaking for the new Rocketdyne Park and Spring Valley Golf Course project on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 p.m. CST.
The project includes:
- Remodel of the Spring Valley Golf Course Clubhouse
- A new cart barn
- New pickleball courts
- A pavilion with restrooms
- An inclusive playground
- A splash pad
Everyone is invited to join city officials and project partners to celebrate the start of construction and this investment in local recreation.
Location: Behind the Spring Valley Golf Course Clubhouse
1850 Clubhouse Road, Neosho, MO 64850
Just show up at 2:00 p.m. to take part in the ceremony.
More Info: Rocketdyne Park and Spring Valley Golf Course Proj...
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