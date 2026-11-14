📅 Groundbreaking for new Rocketdyne Park & golf upgrades

The City of Neosho is hosting a public groundbreaking for the new Rocketdyne Park and Spring Valley Golf Course project on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 2:00–3:00 p.m. CST.

The project includes:

Remodel of the Spring Valley Golf Course Clubhouse

A new cart barn

New pickleball courts

A pavilion with restrooms

An inclusive playground

A splash pad

Everyone is invited to join city officials and project partners to celebrate the start of construction and this investment in local recreation.

Location: Behind the Spring Valley Golf Course Clubhouse

1850 Clubhouse Road, Neosho, MO 64850

Just show up at 2:00 p.m. to take part in the ceremony.