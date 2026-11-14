📅 Hands-on S.T.E.A.M. Lab at Neosho Library

The Neosho Newton County Library is hosting a S.T.E.A.M. Lab, a hands-on learning space where kids can explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The lab features project-based activities like coding, robotics, circuitry, and fabrication using tools such as 3D pens and a variety of multi-media art supplies.

If your child enjoys building, creating, or experimenting, this could be a fun way to learn new skills in a relaxed setting at the library.

Check the event listing for the exact date and time and any age guidelines or registration details before you go.