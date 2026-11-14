Neosho has some very special dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Each one has their own story and is ready for someone kind and patient to say, “You’re mine.”

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Shelter: Faithful Friends Animal Advocates

Adoption fee: $125

Phone: (417) 592-2512

Sally is a shy, gentle girl from the “Cars crew” who finds the shelter a bit scary. Under her nervousness, she’s full of love and just wants to feel safe and secure with her person. She curls up small when she’s unsure and will do best with someone patient who can show her the world isn’t so frightening.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Shelter: Faithful Friends Animal Advocates

Adoption fee: $125

Phone: (417) 592-2512

Lizzie is another member of the “Cars” group and littermate to Mater. She’s very shy and easily overwhelmed by loud shelter sounds. She curls up tight when she’s worried and needs a calm home where she can decompress and build confidence at her own pace. A quiet, patient family would be perfect for her.

👉 Meet Lizzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mastiff mix (Pit Bull + Mastiff)

American Bulldog / Mastiff mix (Pit Bull + Mastiff) Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Shelter: Faithful Friends Animal Advocates

Adoption fee: $200

Phone: (417) 592-2512

Chunky little Woody is lovingly called a “potato roll” because he’s as wide as he is long and full of sweetness. This Pit Bull/Mastiff mix puppy loves to snuggle and also has a playful side, ready for fun puppy adventures with his new family.

👉 Meet Woody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Bullmastiff mix (Pit Bull + Mastiff)

American Bulldog / Bullmastiff mix (Pit Bull + Mastiff) Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Male

Shelter: Faithful Friends Animal Advocates

Adoption fee: $200

Phone: (417) 592-2512

Another adorable “potato roll,” Buzz is also a Pit Bull/Mastiff mix puppy. He has fun puppy energy but leans a bit more to the sweet and cuddly side. If you’re looking for a snuggly baby who still loves to play, Buzz could be your match.

👉 Meet Buzz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Weight: About 66 lbs

About 66 lbs Shelter: A Dog's Dream

Adoption fee: $400

Contact via listing: A Dog's Dream on adoptapet

Rush is a very sweet girl with a bit of extra fluff to love. At 5 years old, she enjoys exploring the yard and being around people. She gets along with most other dogs and would be a great match for a family that loves adventure and the great outdoors.

👉 Meet Rush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Neosho, MO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.