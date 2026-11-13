Neosho’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with options both in senior living and hospital settings. If you want flexible hours and work that really matters, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living (Henley Place)

Americare Senior Living (Henley Place) Location: Neosho, MO

Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Full-Time or Part-Time Pay: $15–$16 per hour

Shifts: 2nd shift 2pm–10pm or 3rd shift 10pm–6am

Work in an assisted living community where you’ll pass meds, help with daily care, and support seniors in a home-like setting. This role offers flexible scheduling, PTO, daily access to wages, free meals, tuition assistance, and a full benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Location: Neosho & Joplin, MO (Freeman Neosho Hospital & Freeman West campus)

(Freeman Neosho Hospital & Freeman West campus) Type: PRN / On-call, as needed

Schedule: On-call with 30-minute call-back requirement

Serve patients and families by offering spiritual and emotional support as part of the hospital care team. This is a good fit if you have ministry or chaplain experience and can respond quickly to calls between Neosho and Joplin.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.