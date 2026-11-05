💰 Neosho Accounting Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Neosho has a few solid finance and banking roles open right now, all full-time and on-site. Good mix of entry-level and experienced positions if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Western Shamrock Corp

Western Shamrock Corp Location: Neosho, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour + bonus potential ($2–$9+ extra per hour)

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, EAP

This role mixes customer service and finance: you’ll take loan applications, process payments, help with refinancing, and do some collections. Great fit if you want room to grow into management and don’t mind using your own car for errands (valid driver’s license required).

Employer: La-Z-Boy

Location: Neosho, MO (office environment)

(office environment) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (US): Medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401(k) with up to 6% match, 9–11 paid holidays, about two weeks’ prorated vacation for new hires

You’ll be the finance partner for a business unit: closing the books, preparing journal entries and reconciliations, doing variance analysis, and helping with forecasts and audits. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 2–4 years’ experience who likes Excel and working closely with leadership.

Employer: Community Bank and Trust

Location: Neosho, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, referral program

You’ll handle loan setup and servicing: boarding new loans, posting payments, tracking insurance, balancing to the general ledger, and answering customer and branch questions. Good match if you have banking or loan ops experience and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work. Apply directly via the bank’s site at cbthomebank.com/careers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers often post similar roles again.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.