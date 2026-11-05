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Neosho
💰 Neosho Accounting Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
4 days ago
Neosho has a few solid finance and banking roles open right now, all full-time and on-site. Good mix of entry-level and experienced positions if you’re ready for a change.
Account Specialist
- Employer: Western Shamrock Corp
- Location: Neosho, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$17/hour + bonus potential ($2–$9+ extra per hour)
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, EAP
This role mixes customer service and finance: you’ll take loan applications, process payments, help with refinancing, and do some collections. Great fit if you want room to grow into management and don’t mind using your own car for errands (valid driver’s license required).
Plant Accountant II
- Employer: La-Z-Boy
- Location: Neosho, MO (office environment)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits (US): Medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401(k) with up to 6% match, 9–11 paid holidays, about two weeks’ prorated vacation for new hires
You’ll be the finance partner for a business unit: closing the books, preparing journal entries and reconciliations, doing variance analysis, and helping with forecasts and audits. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 2–4 years’ experience who likes Excel and working closely with leadership.
Loan Administrator
- Employer: Community Bank and Trust
- Location: Neosho, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, referral program
You’ll handle loan setup and servicing: boarding new loans, posting payments, tracking insurance, balancing to the general ledger, and answering customer and branch questions. Good match if you have banking or loan ops experience and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work. Apply directly via the bank’s site at cbthomebank.com/careers.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers often post similar roles again.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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