⚠️ Neoga Library closed for Thanksgiving Nov 27, 2026

The Neoga District Library will be closed all day on Friday, November 27, 2026 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Hours for Nov 27, 2026 are listed as 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. closed, so there will be no access to library services or the building that day.

If you need books, movies, or other materials for the holiday weekend, stop by before or after November 27 to check them out.