⚠️ Neoga Library closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The Neoga District Library will be closed for Thanksgiving on the following dates:

Thursday, November 26, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026

Saturday, November 28, 2026

If you need books, movies, or other services, try to stop by before November 26 or after the holiday weekend.

Keep in mind that no in-person services will be available on these days at Neoga District Library.