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Neoga
⚠️ Neoga Library closed Nov 26–28 for Thanksgiving
9 days ago
⚠️ Neoga Library closed for Thanksgiving holiday
The Neoga District Library will be closed for Thanksgiving on the following dates:
- Thursday, November 26, 2026
- Friday, November 27, 2026
- Saturday, November 28, 2026
If you need books, movies, or other services, try to stop by before November 26 or after the holiday weekend.
Keep in mind that no in-person services will be available on these days at Neoga District Library.
More Info: Closed for Thanksgiving — Neoga District Library
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