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Neoga
⚠️ Neoga District Library closing at noon Nov 25
9 days ago
⚠️ Neoga Library closing at noon on Nov 25
The Neoga District Library will close early at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
If you need to:
- Pick up or return books or other items
- Use computers, printers, or Wi‑Fi inside
- Take care of any in-person library business
be sure to stop by before 12:00 PM that day. The early closure is scheduled from 12:00–1:00 PM at Neoga District Library.
Plan your visit ahead so you’re not caught by surprise by the shortened hours.
More Info: Closing at Noon. — Neoga District Library
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