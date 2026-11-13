⚠️ Neoga Library closing at noon on Nov 25

The Neoga District Library will close early at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

If you need to:

Pick up or return books or other items

Use computers, printers, or Wi‑Fi inside

Take care of any in-person library business

be sure to stop by before 12:00 PM that day. The early closure is scheduled from 12:00–1:00 PM at Neoga District Library.

Plan your visit ahead so you’re not caught by surprise by the shortened hours.