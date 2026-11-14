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💰 Nelsonville proposes 4% yearly water & sewer hikes to 2031
💰 Proposed 2027 water & sewer rates for Nelsonville
The City of Nelsonville worked with Great Lakes RCAP to review utility finances and plan for the next 5 years. RCAP suggests small, steady 4% yearly increases from 2027–2031 instead of big jumps.
Proposed 2027 base rates vs. 2026:
In-town customers (1,500-gallon minimum)
- Water: $27.28 → $28.37 (+$1.09)
- Sewer: $21.95 → $22.83 (+$0.88)
- Combined: $49.23 → $51.20 (+$1.97/month)
In-town (over 1,500 gallons)
- Water: $18.15 → $18.88 (+$0.73)
- Sewer: $13.27 → $13.80 (+$0.53)
- Combined: $31.42 → $32.68 (+$1.26)
Example: An in-town home using 2,500 gallons/month would pay about $83.88 in 2027, up $3.23 from $80.65 in 2026.
Out-of-town customers (1,500-gallon minimum)
- Combined: $73.12 → $76.05 (+$2.93/month)
Out-of-town (over 1,500 gallons)
- Combined: $47.09 → $48.98 (+$1.89)
Hocking County Commissioners’ sewer (1,000-gallon minimum & over)
- $5.67 → $5.90 (+$0.23)
The city says bills should stay under state/federal affordability guidelines, cover operating costs, inflation, and debt, and help build reserves.
Read the full RCAP report: https://tinyurl.com/359mpvwp
More Info: Proposed 2027 Nelsonville Water & Sewer Rates: Wha...
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