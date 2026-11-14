🚧 Lane closures on Route 29 in Nelson County Nov 16–22

VDOT crews will be working on Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) in Nelson County from the Amherst County line to Route 718 (Mountain Cove Rd.) during November 16–22, 2026.

They’re doing safety upgrades, including shoulder widening, rumble strips, and guardrail replacement, and lane closures are expected.

This project is ongoing, with work continuing through July 2027.

If you drive this stretch of Route 29, plan for possible delays, slow down in work zones, and allow extra travel time.

For live traffic updates, use 511 or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov. You can also reach VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or my.vdot.virginia.gov.