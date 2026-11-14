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Nelson County
⚠️ Nelson County Thanksgiving office & trash schedule
2 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving schedule for Nelson County offices & trash sites
Nelson County government offices and trash facilities will have special hours for Thanksgiving.
County offices (all departments)
- Nov 25, 2026 (Wed): Closed at noon
- Nov 26, 2026 (Thu): Closed all day
- Nov 27, 2026 (Fri): Closed all day
Nelson County Solid Waste Transfer Station
- Nov 26, 2026 (Thu): Closed all day
- Nov 27, 2026 (Fri): Open in morning, closed at noon
- Nov 28, 2026 (Sat): Closed all day
Nelson County Convenience Collection Sites
- Nov 26, 2026 (Thu): Closed all day
All public safety operations will keep their regular hours.
Plan your office visits and trash or recycling drop-offs around these dates so you’re not turned away.
More Info: Notice of Office Holiday Closing – Thanksgiving – ...
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