⚠️ Thanksgiving schedule for Nelson County offices & trash sites

Nelson County government offices and trash facilities will have special hours for Thanksgiving.

County offices (all departments)

Nov 25, 2026 (Wed): Closed at noon

Closed at Nov 26, 2026 (Thu): Closed all day

Nov 27, 2026 (Fri): Closed all day

Nelson County Solid Waste Transfer Station

Nov 26, 2026 (Thu): Closed all day

Nov 27, 2026 (Fri): Open in morning, closed at noon

Open in morning, Nov 28, 2026 (Sat): Closed all day

Nelson County Convenience Collection Sites

Nov 26, 2026 (Thu): Closed all day

All public safety operations will keep their regular hours.

Plan your office visits and trash or recycling drop-offs around these dates so you’re not turned away.