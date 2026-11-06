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Neillsville
Toys for Tots drop-off sites in Neillsville
8 days ago
Families can donate new toys to help brighten a child’s Christmas at several Toys for Tots drop-off spots in Neillsville. Donation boxes are located at Gross Motors, The Highground Veterans Memorial, Marshfield Clinic - Neillsville Area, and Simplicity Credit Union.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Neillsville Area Chamber of Commerce
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