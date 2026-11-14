Neenah’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in advanced manufacturing and process design. If you’re an engineer who likes solving real factory problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp. Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $108,000

Support the full manufacturing process for high-tech products, from new product introduction to ongoing production. Good fit if you like hands-on problem solving, optimizing equipment and processes, and mentoring others while working with global teams.

Employer: Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Location: Neenah, WI (or Summit, NJ)

(or Summit, NJ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,600 – $157,600

Lead scale-up of plant-extract processes from lab to full commercial production. Ideal for a senior engineer with 10+ years’ experience in bioprocessing or similar, who enjoys owning process design, equipment selection, commissioning, and ongoing optimization with about 30% travel.

Employer: Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp. Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,000 – $108,000

Focus on improving productivity, quality, and cost across Plexus manufacturing lines. Great if you like data-driven continuous improvement, using analytics and SPC tools to streamline processes and boost safety and efficiency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.