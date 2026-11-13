Neenah’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for both advanced practice providers and therapists. If you’re looking to stay in patient care without burning out, these are worth a look.

Employer: FINITETEK INC / Finitetek

FINITETEK INC / Finitetek Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time, 30–40 hrs/week

Schedule: 3–4 days/week, 10-hour day shifts (approx. 7 AM–5 PM) , limited weekends/holidays

3–4 days/week, , limited weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed (competitive, open to discuss)

Advanced practice role in general surgery with a strong focus on rounding, post-op care, and outpatient visits. The big perk here is the compressed workweek, no routine call, and a solid benefits package (health, dental, vision, retirement with profit sharing, CME, malpractice, and mentorship).

Employer: St. Croix Hospice

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , weekdays

, weekdays Salary: Not listed

Use music to support hospice patients and families, blending clinical skills with creativity. This role comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, company-paid disability, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, PTO, and holidays, plus the chance to build deep, meaningful patient connections.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Neenah tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.