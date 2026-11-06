🛒 Neenah Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Neenah’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now, with options from retail floors to phones and front desks. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Russ Darrow Group

Russ Darrow Group Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week, 2-week rotating schedule)

Pay: $17/hour

Be the first friendly face and voice at a busy auto dealership, handling calls, payments, and light accounting. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want a part-time role with training and room to grow.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $18.50/hour with scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by Year 5

Help keep the store running smoothly by stocking, cashiering, and keeping things clean while working with a tight-knit team. Great if you like staying active on your feet and want steady hours with a well-known grocery brand.

Employer: Exterior Custom Solutions

Location: Neenah, WI (in-person)

Type: 30 hours/week with full benefits

Pay: $20/hour base plus uncapped bonuses ($35,000–$65,000/year listed range)

Set appointments over the phone for home improvement consultations using provided call lists and scripts—no cold prospecting from scratch. You can choose a morning or evening 6-hour shift, making this a strong pick if you want full benefits and high earning potential without a 40-hour week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.