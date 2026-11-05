🏥 Neenah Healthcare & Vet Jobs With Multiple Openings

Neenah’s health scene is busy right now—good news if you work in care. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: IntraNerve Neuroscience

IntraNerve Neuroscience Location: Neenah, WI (serving Neenah/Milwaukee area)

(serving Neenah/Milwaukee area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonuses and incentives)

Work in the OR providing intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) for complex surgeries. This role is ideal if you have active CNIM, love high-tech clinical work, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, CE allowance, and potential 100% employer-paid health insurance for employee-only coverage.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc.

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri daytime hours)

Full-time (Mon–Fri daytime hours) Salary: $17–$22/hour

Support dentists chairside, prep rooms and instruments, and help patients feel at ease. Good fit if you meet Wisconsin dental assistant requirements, have CPR/BLS, and want steady hours, PTO, and access to health, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

Urgent care vet role with clinical autonomy plus big-network support. Comes with comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with company match, CE allowance with paid days, and company-paid professional liability coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.