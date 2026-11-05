🏭 Neenah Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $24–$43/hr Openings

Neenah’s factories and shops are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time , rotating 1st/2nd/3rd shift

, rotating 1st/2nd/3rd shift Pay: $27.04/hour starting , with training paths up to $30/hour

, with training paths up to Why it’s interesting: Work across different machines (presses, die-cutters, folder-gluers, corrugator) and learn multiple skills. Expect physical work, overtime options, strong benefits after 30 days, and clear advancement paths inside a long-established local company.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 7am–3pm)

(Mon–Fri, 7am–3pm) Pay: From $43.26/hour

Why it’s interesting: High hourly pay for a state-certified millwright working on plant-wide equipment, from pumps and motors to full machine installs. You’ll use hoists, cranes, and lifts, and be part of a maintenance team focused on reliability and safety, with a full benefits package.

Employer: Innovative Machining, LLC.

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thurs, 5am–3pm; overtime as needed)

(Mon–Thurs, 5am–3pm; overtime as needed) Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Why it’s interesting: Run and maintain waterjet cutting equipment, read blueprints, and inspect precision parts. Good fit if you have any CNC/machine experience and want to grow, with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, and a team-focused shop.

Employer: Plexus

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: $44,200 – $66,200/year

Why it’s interesting: Great if you like teaching others on the line. You’ll mentor manufacturing associates, reinforce quality and safety standards, and help keep training on track, with a solid benefits package and room to grow inside a global electronics manufacturer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.