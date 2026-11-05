🎓 Neenah Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Neenah has some solid options right now if you like teaching, coaching, or working with kids. Here are a few local roles where you can help people learn and grow.

Employer: NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (New Hope Daycare)

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (New Hope Daycare) Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $37,500 – $52,000 per year

Benefits: Childcare, health insurance, paid time off

Lead a growing, faith-based daycare ministry, manage staff and daily operations, and still spend 16 hours a week in the classroom with kids. Good fit if you have early childhood experience, strong organization skills, and want a Christ-centered workplace.

Employer: NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (New Hope Daycare)

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (New Hope Daycare) Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 15–40 hours/week ), in person

Part-time to full-time (expected ), in person Salary: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off

They’re hiring both a Child Care Teacher (18+) and an Assistant Child Care Teacher (17+) to help kids learn, play, and experience the love of Jesus in a safe, warm setting. Great for someone who enjoys working with children and wants to grow in early childhood education.

Employer: Plexus Corp.

Location: Neenah, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $44,200 – $66,200 per year

This role blends training and manufacturing: you coach production associates on the job, reinforce technical training, and help keep quality high. Good match if you have at least a high school diploma, some manufacturing experience, and like teaching coworkers one-on-one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.