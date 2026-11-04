🏭 Neenah Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Neenah’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants adding people to keep up with demand. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ProAmpac

ProAmpac Location: Neenah, WI

Neenah, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the rewind operator to finish printed packaging rolls, do basic machine prep, and help with quality checks. You’ll work a 4 days on / 4 days off, 12-hour schedule and get quarterly attendance bonuses, premium pay, 11 paid holidays, full benefits, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Creative Metal Products (CMP)

Location: Neenah, WI

Neenah, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Work on sanding, grinding, and polishing metal parts to a clean, finished look. This is a 1st shift, Monday–Thursday 5am–3:30pm job with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and bonuses, ideal if you have grinding and metal fab experience.

Employer: Creative Metal Products (CMP)

Location: Neenah, WI

Neenah, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Move raw materials and parts between departments, help with loading/unloading, and keep production flowing. It’s a 1st shift, Monday–Thursday 5am–3:30pm role with 401(k) + 4% match, health benefits, PTO, and safety gear provided, best for someone with material handling and forklift experience.

Employer: Neenah Foundry

Location: Neenah, WI

Neenah, WI Type: Full-time (entry-level)

Full-time (entry-level) Pay: $25.99/hour base + $1.50/hour 2nd shift premium (base goes up $1.00/hour after 60 working days)

Support the finishing department by tagging, moving, and inspecting castings in a hot, loud, very active environment. You’ll get health, dental, disability, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with generous match, and apprenticeship opportunities, with room to cross-train as an Auto Grind Operator.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.