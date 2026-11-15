Needham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from both big hospitals and local wellness studios. Here are several solid roles if you’re looking to work with patients and stay close to home.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital Location: Needham, MA (ambulatory Sports Medicine clinic)

(ambulatory Sports Medicine clinic) Type: Full-time , 4 days/week, day shift , some evenings/weekends for events

, , some evenings/weekends for events Salary: Not listed (includes full BCH benefits package)

Work in a busy pediatric sports medicine clinic, helping with diagnostic ultrasound, EPAT/shockwave treatments, and event coverage for BCH-sponsored sports. Great fit if you’re a licensed Athletic Trainer (NATA, MA Board of Allied Health) who likes hands-on clinic work plus some community sports coverage.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,540.80–$125,652.80 (Level I) / $83,241.60–$133,192.80 (Level II) per year

Provide specialized eye care for kids with ocular motility and binocular vision disorders, doing detailed exams, advanced testing, and non-surgical treatments under ophthalmologist direction. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree and current Orthoptist certification (AOC or equivalent) and want a mix of clinical care, education, and some research/quality improvement.

Employer: KimbaFit CPT

Location: Needham, MA (clients’ homes + studio)

(clients’ homes + studio) Type: In-person , schedule based on client sessions

, schedule based on client sessions Salary: $42,000–$65,000 per year

Lead one-on-one training sessions at a local studio and in clients’ homes, with flexible morning or evening hours. Good match if you enjoy personalized coaching, can travel around Needham, and want perks like employee discounts, flexible schedule, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local roles like this don’t stay open long, and you can always keep looking while your application is in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.