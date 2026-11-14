Needham’s tech scene is busy right now, with options for both early‑career IT folks and seasoned engineers. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Wellington Management

Wellington Management Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $150,000/year

This role sits on the Portfolio Accounting Technology team, working closely with investment, client service, and operations teams. You’ll gather requirements, do systems analysis and testing, and help shape high‑quality tech solutions in a fast‑paced, finance‑focused environment.

Employer: Wellington Management

Wellington Management Location: Needham, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $180,000/year

Join the Private Technology team to build full‑stack systems that power Wellington’s fast‑growing private investments platform. You’ll work with Python/Java/TypeScript, modern cloud and CI/CD tools, and partner with investment, legal, compliance, and ops teams on end‑to‑end solutions.

Employer: Not listed (onsite small company)

Not listed (onsite small company) Location: Needham Heights, MA

Type: Contract, full-time hours (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour

Perfect for early‑career IT: you’ll be the onsite go‑to tech support for a growing company, handling laptops, logins, basic troubleshooting, and conference room tech. They’re open to recent grads or 0–3 years’ experience and will train if you bring strong customer service and follow‑through.

Employer: CJ (part of Publicis Groupe)

(part of Publicis Groupe) Location: Needham, MA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,290 – $161,280/year

Lead advanced analytics for big‑name advertisers in performance marketing, from incrementality testing and MMM to forecasting and dashboards. This is a client‑facing, senior role using SQL and Python/PySpark/Scala, with a strong focus on e‑commerce and digital advertising data.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech teams often hire for potential as much as exact fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.